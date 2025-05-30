In Darbhanga, Bihar, a road was constructed in March 2024 at a cost of ₹11 lakh. After 2 months, strangely, ₹6 lakh was again sanctioned in the name of the construction of the same road. Sita Devi, the chairperson of the District Council, is under the scanner now for approving ₹6 lakh for the construction of an already constructed road.

Dainik Bhaskar has published a detailed report about this case of fake payment. When the newspaper questioned Sita Devi about this case, she replied,” You (journalist) come to the office, we will talk.” She also claims that Darbhanga BJP MP Gopal Ji Thakur got constructed in Dekuli village with Rs 11 lakh is on the other side of the village, while she has built the road on the other side.

However, the villagers are rejecting her claim. Villagers have told OpIndia that the road has been built from Gopal Thakur’s MP funds. The road that Sita Devi is claiming does not exist on the ground.

BJP MP Gopal ji Thakur got the road constructed

According to the report of Dainik Bhaskar, this irregularity has happened in Dekuli village of Darbhanga district. The PCC road from Dilip Jha’s house to Narayan Jha’s house in Dekuli village was constructed through funds provided by MP Gopal ji Thakur from his MPLAD funds. This road was built under the 15th Finance Commission. MP Thakur had approved this road in January 2023.

After this, the construction department got approval for the construction of this road in January 2024, and this road was completed by March 2024. The payment for the construction of this road was made in March 2024 itself. This payment amount in total was ₹ 11.67 lakh. Information about this work is available on the portal of the 15th Finance Commission.

The road’s scheme code is 67389875. This road is very much there, and people in the village use it regularly. The plaque of Gopalji Thakur inaugurating it is also installed on the side of the road, mentioning that MPLAD funds were used for this project.

Sita Devi accused of sanctioning Lakhs

In the name of the construction of the same road, ₹6 lakh has been allegedly sanctioned by Sita Devi, Chairman of Darbhanga District Council, in May 2024. This payment was allegedly made in three installments.

The name of this project was ‘Construction of road from Ranjit Jha’s house to Chandramohan Jha’s house’. Ranjit Jha is the son of the same Narayan Jha, next to whose house the road construction was done through funds sanctioned by MP Gopal ji Thakur.

The report says that Sita Devi had proposed this construction when she used to be a member of the District Council and the payment was made when she became the president. But the question arises that when this road was already built, then which road was constructed again and were there any kickbacks involved.

Many questions arise about the District Council’s actions

The question also arises that if ₹ 11 lakh was spent for the construction of the road in March 2024, then how did its cost become ₹6 lakh in May 2024. Apart from this, the question also arises in this whole matter that why was the road re-constructed within just a few months?

If it was not done, then why was the payment made and if it was done, then was the reason for it the poor quality of the road built earlier? The argument of poor quality also does not fit in this case, because if a road breaks down in 2 months, then there would be an investigation about it. OpIndia has also spoken to a local person in this matter.

OpIndia asked him about the road construction. On the condition of anonymity, he said that this road was built by Gopalji Thakur and it was of a very good quality. He said that the entire village including him had seen the construction of this road.

He told us that this road is in use since then and there is no need to build it again. He also clarified that once the construction was over, he did not see any other activity there. The villager said that if funds have been approved again for this, then it is a scam. An investigation has been demanded regarding this scam.

People associated with the District Council have also expressed apprehension that this scam was done to spoil the image of the government in the election year. People have said that Sita Devi is part of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Party. Sita Devi has talked to Dainik Bhaskar in this matter.

She told Dainik Bhaskar, “It is a matter of both sides. On one side the road has been built by the MP and on the other side by the District Council. You come to the office, we will talk.” Now there is a demand for investigation in this matter.

A fraud of ₹15 crores had come to light earlier as well

Even before this, irregularities worth ₹15 crore have been detected in the District Council. In May 2025 itself, it was revealed that 142 projects were approved by forging signatures in the name of the Chief Engineer of the District Council. The cost of these projects was ₹15 crore. Later, the Chief Engineer himself denied approving these projects. After this irregularity came to light, these schemes were stopped and an investigation was initiated.