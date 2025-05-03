Saturday, May 3, 2025
Goa: At least 6 dead, over 15 injured in stampede at Lairai Devi temple

According to North Goa Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshat Kaushal, 6 dead and more than 15 injured in a stampede that occurred at the Lairai Devi temple in Shrigao, Goa. 

Image Source: Indian Express

According to North Goa Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshat Kaushal, 6 dead and more than 15 injured in a stampede that occurred at the Lairai Devi temple in Shrigao, Goa. 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed sadness over the tragedy and said that he is personally monitoring the situation. 

Sawant also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him and took detailed stock of the situation. 

“Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi  ji spoke with me and took detailed stock of the situation, offering his full support during this difficult time,” the Chief Minister posted on X. 

Further details on the incident are still awaited.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

