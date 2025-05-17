Friday, August 22, 2025
Hindu man denied water by Pakistanis in Dubai after suspension of Indus Water Treaty, brought back to India after his health worsens

The fellow residents in Dubai helped Vishal get in touch with his family. Police helped in obtaining his passport and arranged a return ticket for Vishal.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu man denied water in UAE by Pakistanis after treaty suspension
Hindu man denied water in UAE by Pakistani co-workers after India suspended the Indus Water Treaty post-Pahalgam attack. (Image: Uttarakhand Police)

On 15th May, Udham Singh Nagar Police, Uttarakhand, shared the story of a Hindu man named Vishal from Kichha, who faced mistreatment by Pakistani co-workers in Dubai following India’s decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Pakistani co-workers denied him access to water as a form of revenge for India’s action against Pakistan.

According to media reports, Vishal had recently gone to Dubai via an agent named Sameer from Kashipur. He faced discrimination by Pakistani co-workers living with him. They told him that since India had stopped Pakistan’s water, he too would be denied water.

Because of the continuous harassment, Vishal’s health deteriorated and he began pleading with his family in India to help him return. His physical and mental condition worsened due to constant bullying and lack of access to basic necessities. However, despite several attempts, his family failed to bring him back home.

On 8th May, they approached the police at the Bansphodan outpost in Kashipur. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manikant Mishra heard their plea and intervened. The police contacted the agent Sameer, who had helped Vishal to go to Dubai for work. The police gathered details of Vishal and others living with him. The fellow residents in Dubai helped Vishal get in touch with his family. Police further helped in obtaining his passport and arranged a return ticket for Vishal. He was brought back to India safely.

On 15th May, Vishal and his family visited the SSP office to express their gratitude. Vishal recounted how the Pakistani co-workers repeatedly told him that he did not deserve water because India had stopped Pakistan’s supply.

Pahalgam terrorist attack and its aftermath

On 22nd April 2025, terrorists linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, killed 26 innocent Hindus in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In retaliation to Pahalgam terrorist attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, cutting off water flowing to Pakistan. Subsequently, a series of calibrated military strikes were launched. Initially, India struck several terror-linked base camps in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan.

However, when Pakistan retaliated using its armed forces, India struck its key airbases, spooking Pakistan to the point that it rushed to the US for intervention. On 12th May, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan spoke on the phone and decided to halt the military action. Though US President Donald Trump claimed credit for the ceasefire, India categorically denied the involvement of any third country and noted that Operation Sindoor, the codename given to the military strikes, is still on. Currently, the military action has been paused, maintaining a watchful stance on regional stability.

