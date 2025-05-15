Thursday, July 31, 2025
Indian state of Tamil Nadu overtakes Pakistan in terms of GDP, Maharashtra miles ahead of the bankrupt Islamic country

In 2025, Pakistan hiked its defence budget by 16.4% amounting to $7.37 billion approximately. Foreign debt of Pakistan, which recently received $1 billion financial aid from the IMF, is about 42% of its GDP.

OpIndia Staff

Tamil Nadu’s GDP for 2025, estimated around $341 billion, has reportedly surpassed that of Pakistan with around one-third of the population of the terrorist country. In 2023-24, the GDP of Pakistan stood at approximately $373.08 billion and the GDP of Tamil Nadu for the same year was estimated to be around $329 billion, however, now, Tamil Nadu has raced ahead of Pakistan. Another Indian state Maharashtra also left Pakistan far behind with an approximate GDP of $490 billion during the financial year.

As per the International Monetary Fund, Pakistan recorded a growth of 2.6% during the preceding financial year. At the same time, the GDP of India, one of the fastest growing economies in the world, surpassed $4 trillion. The two Indian states, Tamil Nadu and Maharshtra, have surpassed Pakistan with their industry-driven growth. The states are important industrial and automotive hubs of the country.

Samir Bikhchandani, the founder of Naukri.com advised Pakistan to get rid of its obsession with militant Islam, Kashmir, and urged them to stop supporting terror groups for the better of its people. “TN GDP is now greater than the GDP of Pakistan. And the population of Pakistan is more than thrice that of Tamil Nadu. In other words the average resident of TN is more than 3X better off than the average resident of Pakistan. To the govt and military of Pakistan – focus on education, infrastructure and economic development. Forget this obsession with militant Islam, Kashmir and being anti India. And stop supporting terror groups. The people of Pakistan will be better off,” Bikhchandani wrote on X.

Despite such poor economic growth, Pakistan continues to boost its defence expenditure. In 2025, Pakistan hiked its defence budget by 16.4% amounting to $7.37 billion approximately. Foreign debt of Pakistan, which recently received $1 billion financial aid from the IMF, is about 42% of its GDP. About 82% of the country’s military imports between 2019 and 2023 reportedly came from China.

