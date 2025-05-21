Tuesday, August 12, 2025
HomeNews ReportsINSV Kaundinya, the revived stitched ship, joins Indian Navy: Read how the vessel and...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

INSV Kaundinya, the revived stitched ship, joins Indian Navy: Read how the vessel and the person it is named after, both symbolise India’s glorious maritime past

The vessel has been named after the legendary Indian sailor and sage Kaundinya. It is believed that he sailed to Southeast Asia. The legends say he married a local Naga princess and founded the kingdom of Funan, the first historically attested Indianised kingdom, in what is now Cambodia/South Vietnam.

OpIndia Staff
INSV Kaundinya joins Indian Navy as tribute to maritime legacy
INSV Kaundinya joins Indian Navy as a traditional vessel reviving India’s maritime heritage and oceanic trade traditions. (Smita Barooah/X)

On 21st May, in a landmark event at Karwar’s INS Kadamba naval base, the Indian Navy formally inducted the traditional sailing vessel INSV Kaundinya into its fleet. The vessel symbolises India’s ancient maritime legacy and is a tribute to the country’s seafaring traditions and cultural exchange with Southeast Asia.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat signalled the green flag for Kaundinya’s induction. Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan and Rear Admiral K.M. Ramakrishnan, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area, were present at the event.

In a post on X, Shekhawat wrote, “A historic moment for Bharat and our civilisational pride. Presided over the induction ceremony of the Ancient Stitched Ship INSV Kaundinya at Karwar Naval Base today—an extraordinary recreation of a 5th-century vessel, inspired by Ajanta murals and handcrafted by Kerala’s traditional artisans using age-old techniques. This is not just the launch of a vessel—it is the launch of heritage. A symbolic act that echoes across centuries, marking the resurgence of India’s maritime legacy and reaffirming our deep and enduring ties with the Indian Ocean world. As envisioned by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, this initiative reflects the spirit of Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi—where development walks hand in hand with civilisational resurgence, and tradition becomes a cornerstone of transformation. Honoured to witness this proud confluence of legacy, craftsmanship, and nationhood.

Inspired by Ajanta, stitched with coir

INSV Kaundinya is a unique vessel crafted using age-old techniques. It is stitched with coir and planks instead of modern rivets. The vessel draws inspiration from the 5th-century murals of the Ajanta caves, blending ancient craftsmanship with modern scientific inputs to recreate a vessel from India’s maritime past.

The vessel has been named after the legendary Indian sailor and sage Kaundinya. It is believed that he sailed to Southeast Asia. According to Sanjeev Sanyal, the legends say he married a local Naga princess and founded the kingdom of Funan, the first historically attested Indianised kingdom, in what is now Cambodia/South Vietnam. The ship symbolises India’s ancient naval prowess and its historic oceanic trade routes. The name also evokes India’s soft power and spiritual presence in Asia long before the term existed.

Built through a unique collaboration

The vessel was constructed as part of a tripartite collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and Goa-based shipbuilding firm M/s Hodi Innovations. Master shipwright Babu Shankaran used traditional coir-stitching techniques to handcraft the ship. It was completed in February 2025.

The Indian Navy, along with IIT Madras, contributed to making the design sea-worthy for long-distance voyages. The result is a vessel that not only reflects traditional aesthetics but also meets modern performance standards.

Ancient look, modern purpose

The vessel has distinctive features such as the Gandabherunda (two-headed eagle) and a lion-headed prow. INSV Kaundinya also carries a Harappan-style anchor, which reinforces the connection with the civilisational depth and historical shipbuilding knowledge of India.

The ship is scheduled to embark on its maiden voyage along ancient trade routes, reviving interest in India’s maritime culture and reaffirming the country’s historical outreach to the wider world.

INSV Kaundinya is a floating chronicle of India’s forgotten sea traditions, which have now been restored and are ready to sail again.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMaster shipwright Babu Shankaran, Hodi Innovations
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress ecosystem targets a Hindu priest over ‘Guru-Shishya’ tradition: Read how 2023 fake claim was revived to amplify Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ narrative

OpIndia Staff -
Pro-Congress users have revived a debunked 2023 claim about Ramkamal Das’s “dozens of sons” to push Rahul Gandhi’s “vote chori” claim, ignoring that it stems from a legal Guru–Shishya tradition in which disciples record their Guru’s name in place of their biological father’s.
News Reports

BLAs, ground level workers of RJD, Congress working in Bihar SIR contradict what the party leaders are claiming in Delhi, ECI fact-checks Opposition lies...

Rukma Rathore -
The EC shared multiple statements from the BLAs from Congress, RJD to emphasize the transparent conduct of the SIR drive.

OpIndia Ground Report: 2 Hindu sisters, 1 woman officer, 6 states, 9 hideouts – How the Agra conversion gang was busted under ‘Operation Asmita’...

NYT, Al Jazeera, and others amplify Rahul Gandhi’s bogus ‘vote chori’ claim: How Foreign media is echoing Opposition propaganda to discredit India’s democratic institutions

Poverty reduction success story: How household economy in new India shows improved allocation of funds for children and women, driven by women-centric schemes of...

Days after claiming oil reserves in Pakistan, Trump admin declares BLA and Majeed Brigade a terror organisation: Is Balochistan the next oil war destination...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Congress ecosystem targets a Hindu priest over ‘Guru-Shishya’ tradition: Read how 2023 fake claim was revived to amplify Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ narrative

OpIndia Staff -

BLAs, ground level workers of RJD, Congress working in Bihar SIR contradict what the party leaders are claiming in Delhi, ECI fact-checks Opposition lies...

Rukma Rathore -

OpIndia Ground Report: 2 Hindu sisters, 1 woman officer, 6 states, 9 hideouts – How the Agra conversion gang was busted under ‘Operation Asmita’...

केशव मालान -

NYT, Al Jazeera, and others amplify Rahul Gandhi’s bogus ‘vote chori’ claim: How Foreign media is echoing Opposition propaganda to discredit India’s democratic institutions

Aditi -

Poverty reduction success story: How household economy in new India shows improved allocation of funds for children and women, driven by women-centric schemes of...

Shraddha Pandey -

Days after claiming oil reserves in Pakistan, Trump admin declares BLA and Majeed Brigade a terror organisation: Is Balochistan the next oil war destination...

Anurag -

From polo tragedy to power struggle: The Rs 30,000 crore estate dispute of Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband —Explained

Rukma Rathore -

Pakistan: Hindu and Christian children being forced to convert to Islam and girls being forced to marry older Muslim men, says NCRC report

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu organisations look to reclaim the temple site in Fatehpur, they say that the tomb there is a temple site

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan’s Asim Munir threatens Mukesh Ambani: From Adani to Ambani, how US backed elements are trying to target India’s industrialists – with the tacit...

Amit Kelkar -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com