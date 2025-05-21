On 21st May, in a landmark event at Karwar’s INS Kadamba naval base, the Indian Navy formally inducted the traditional sailing vessel INSV Kaundinya into its fleet. The vessel symbolises India’s ancient maritime legacy and is a tribute to the country’s seafaring traditions and cultural exchange with Southeast Asia.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat signalled the green flag for Kaundinya’s induction. Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan and Rear Admiral K.M. Ramakrishnan, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area, were present at the event.

In a post on X, Shekhawat wrote, “A historic moment for Bharat and our civilisational pride. Presided over the induction ceremony of the Ancient Stitched Ship INSV Kaundinya at Karwar Naval Base today—an extraordinary recreation of a 5th-century vessel, inspired by Ajanta murals and handcrafted by Kerala’s traditional artisans using age-old techniques. This is not just the launch of a vessel—it is the launch of heritage. A symbolic act that echoes across centuries, marking the resurgence of India’s maritime legacy and reaffirming our deep and enduring ties with the Indian Ocean world. As envisioned by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, this initiative reflects the spirit of Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi—where development walks hand in hand with civilisational resurgence, and tradition becomes a cornerstone of transformation. Honoured to witness this proud confluence of legacy, craftsmanship, and nationhood.“

Presided over the induction ceremony of the Ancient Stitched Ship INSV Kaundinya at Karwar Naval Base today—an extraordinary recreation of a 5th-century vessel, inspired by Ajanta murals and handcrafted by Kerala’s… pic.twitter.com/YonXLLKl81 — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) May 21, 2025

Inspired by Ajanta, stitched with coir

INSV Kaundinya is a unique vessel crafted using age-old techniques. It is stitched with coir and planks instead of modern rivets. The vessel draws inspiration from the 5th-century murals of the Ajanta caves, blending ancient craftsmanship with modern scientific inputs to recreate a vessel from India’s maritime past.

The vessel has been named after the legendary Indian sailor and sage Kaundinya. It is believed that he sailed to Southeast Asia. According to Sanjeev Sanyal, the legends say he married a local Naga princess and founded the kingdom of Funan, the first historically attested Indianised kingdom, in what is now Cambodia/South Vietnam. The ship symbolises India’s ancient naval prowess and its historic oceanic trade routes. The name also evokes India’s soft power and spiritual presence in Asia long before the term existed.

Kaundinya is the first Indian mariner, who we know by name, to have crossed the seas to visit SE Asia. He married a local Naga princess and founded the kingdom of Funan, the first historically attested Indianised kingdom, in what is now Cambodia/South Vietnam — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) May 21, 2025

Built through a unique collaboration

The vessel was constructed as part of a tripartite collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and Goa-based shipbuilding firm M/s Hodi Innovations. Master shipwright Babu Shankaran used traditional coir-stitching techniques to handcraft the ship. It was completed in February 2025.

The Indian Navy, along with IIT Madras, contributed to making the design sea-worthy for long-distance voyages. The result is a vessel that not only reflects traditional aesthetics but also meets modern performance standards.

Ancient look, modern purpose

The vessel has distinctive features such as the Gandabherunda (two-headed eagle) and a lion-headed prow. INSV Kaundinya also carries a Harappan-style anchor, which reinforces the connection with the civilisational depth and historical shipbuilding knowledge of India.

The ship is scheduled to embark on its maiden voyage along ancient trade routes, reviving interest in India’s maritime culture and reaffirming the country’s historical outreach to the wider world.

INSV Kaundinya is a floating chronicle of India’s forgotten sea traditions, which have now been restored and are ready to sail again.