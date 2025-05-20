Concerns over academic freedom and the level of government involvement in higher education institutions have been raised by the controversy triggered by the Left government’s proposed University Laws (Amendment) Bill in Kerala.

The bill’s main clause forbids college and university teachers from participating in activities that criticise state legislation and university regulations, reported Mathrubhumi. Meanwhile, opposition of laws and policies of the central government continues to be acceptable. This selective restriction has come under fire for stifling free expression in academic settings.

Moreover, the bill requires that no written, printed or electronic promotional materials provided on campuses violate state or university statutes. Many people view the move as a means of silencing opposing viewpoints in academic circles.

It reads, “Teachers or their groups or organisations may distribute and display written or printed or electronic material in campus without prior approval of the university so long as the distributed material is consistent with university policy and state law. The person or persons responsible for such material must be clearly indicated.”

Additional disputes are emerging over the clauses that confer expanded authority to the Higher Education Minister, who functions as the university pro-chancellor. The bill gives the minister direct control over academic and administrative affairs, including the ability to examine university facilities, curricula, exams and financial dealings. It might erode university autonomy and result in more political meddling, per critics.

Notably, the Raj Bhavan previously voiced his disapproval of faculty members and vice-chancellors attending a seminar hosted by the state government to protest clauses in the proposed UGC (University Grants Commission) regulations. Most of the vice-chancellors then abstained from attending the seminar. The university legislation amendment is believed to have lifted the ban against criticizing the central government to get over these obstacles.

The bill already encountered strong opposition in March with the opposition claiming that the state government was trying to erode university autonomy by converting them into government departments. VD Satheesan, the leader of the opposition, charged that the University Amendment Bill was designed to undermine public institutions in favor of private ones.

He added that the bill will allow for undue intrusion in academic affairs by restricting the powers of vice-chancellors while granting significant power to the Higher Education Minister, who is the statutory pro-chancellor.