In a move no one saw coming, Tej Pratap Yadav, the irrepressible elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, has hit the headlines by shining light on a deeply personal chapter of his life. With a single social media post, he’s stirred the political cauldron of Bihar once again.

On Saturday, Tej Pratap took to Facebook and made a dramatic declaration: he has been in a committed relationship with Anushka Yadav for the last 12 years.

“I am Tej Pratap Yadav, and the person in this photo with me is Anushka Yadav! We have known and loved each other for the past 12 years… I have wanted to share this with all of you for a long time but didn’t know how to,” he wrote in an emotional post, accompanied by a candid picture of the couple.

The post exploded online, triggering a whirlwind of reactions—from stunned silence to curious speculation, from political gossip to tabloid frenzy.

A love story in the shadows: Tej Pratap reveals he is in love with Anushka Yadav for last 12 years

Tej Pratap’s personal life has long been a fixture of headlines, often rivalling his political stunts in drama and unpredictability. His 2018 fairy-tale wedding to Aishwarya Rai, daughter of former Bihar minister Chandrika Rai, was followed by a bitter fallout and a prolonged divorce battle that has yet to be resolved, six years on.

Currently vacationing in the Maldives, Tej Pratap also posted a serene video of himself meditating by the turquoise sea, further stoking interest in his spiritual-meets-sensational lifestyle.

Bihar elections in the offing

As Bihar gears up for the high-stakes 2025 Assembly Elections, Tej Pratap’s revelation may be more than just a personal confession—it could be a calculated move. He’s reportedly planning a political comeback from the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district, shifting focus from his previous seat in Hasanpur.

Interestingly, Mahua is where Tej Pratap first tasted electoral success in 2015. A return could signal an attempt to reconnect with his political roots—this time, with a more emotionally transparent and relatable persona.

In a state where politics is often a family affair and public perception is everything, this unexpected love story might just become part of his campaign narrative.