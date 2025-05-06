Tuesday, May 6, 2025
HomeNews ReportsPakistan faces embarrassment at UN Security Council session, faces tough questions as nobody buys...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan faces embarrassment at UN Security Council session, faces tough questions as nobody buys their ‘false-flag’ allegation on Pahalgam terror attack

Many members expressed concern that Pakistan’s missile tests and nuclear rhetoric were escalatory factors.

ANI
United Nations Security Council/ Representative Image/ Image Source: NYT

The United Nations Security Council members raised tough questions for Pakistan at its informal closed door session on Monday, sources in New York told ANI. The 15-nation Security Council held deliberations on Monday afternoon amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan.

There was no statement published by the UN body following the “closed consultations” that was requested by Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the Council whose presidency for the month of May is currently held by Greece.

Sources told ANI that UN Security Council members raised tough questions for Pakistan at its informal closed door session. The members refused to accept the “false flag” narrative planted by the Pakistani side and asked whether the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a proscribed terror organisation with deep ties to Pakistan, was likely to be involved in the terror attack. 

Sources said, there was broad condemnation of the terrorist attack and recognition of the need for accountability. Some members specifically brought up targeting of tourists on the basis of their religious faith. 

Many members expressed concern that Pakistan’s missile tests and nuclear rhetoric were escalatory factors. Pakistan on Monday conducted a training launch of a Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres as part of the ongoing “Exercises Indus”,

Pakistan’s efforts to internationalize the situation also failed. They were advised to sort out the issues bilaterally with India.

Meanwhile, Dawn News has reported that water flows in the Chenab, recorded at the Marala head works, decreased from up to 35,000 cusecs on Sunday to about 3,100 cusecs on Monday morning. Chenab is very important for Pakistan’s irrigation system, as its canals, including the UCC and BRB canals, irrigate a vast tract of agricultural land in Punjab.

India had held the Indus Water treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam attack and the shortage of water is seen as a likely fallout of that. 

In another setback for Pakistan, Lufthansa Airlines on Monday suspended operations via the Pakistani airspace, according to an official release of the German aviation group.

Earlier, India closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). India issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) confirming the closure of its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, from April 30 to May 23 (estimated duration). 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Yemen’s Hodeidah Port explodes in flames as Israel bombs in response to Tel Aviv airport attack by Houthis

OpIndia Staff -
It is notable here that Yemen lies over 2000 km away from Israel, and the two nations are separated by the entire span of Saudi Arabia’s western coast along the Red Sea. The land distance even includes the breadth of Jordan after the Saudi mainland, still the Houthis have been trying to hit Israel with ballistic missiles for over a year. 
News Reports

Modi govt’s ban on both direct and indirect trade to hit Pakistan hard, exports to India worth half a Billion Dollars now halted

OpIndia Staff -
The recent decision to ban imports will intensify the economic retaliation against the hostile neighbouring country. The decisive move covers both direct shipments and goods routed through other countries.

‘Sharia courts have no legal status, their rulings not binding on Indian citizens’: Read what SC said while rejecting AIMPLB’s push for parallel judiciary

Murshidabad: Family of Haragobindo Das, who was hacked to death by Muslim mob, say they are receiving threats from TMC goons and police

Terror in Pahalgam, betrayal in Tashkent: How Congress’ strategic blunder of returning Haji Pir Pass to Pakistan in 1966 continues to bleed India

Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive has seen sacking of top officers in China’s military, raising questions of capability and trust

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com