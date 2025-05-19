After Operation Sindoor, India can become a global leader in defence exports. Here is how the success is poised to go beyond humiliating Pakistan

Over the past decade, India’s defence sector has transformed from a modest assembler of components to a globally competitive manufacturer of advanced weapon systems. Guided by the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, defence exports have surged from ₹686 crore in FY 2013–14 to ₹23,622 crore in FY 2024–25, a remarkable thirty-four-fold increase. This growth is a testament to technological advancements, policy support, robust R&D, and unprecedented private-sector participation. Today, India stands poised to not only secure its own borders with indigenously developed platforms but also offer comprehensive defence solutions to partner nations worldwide.

A Decade of Growth: India’s Defence Export Boom

India’s defence export trajectory over the last decade has been marked by relentless ambition and concrete results. Exports have skyrocketed from under ₹1,000 crore annually to over ₹23,000 crore, thanks to a combination of public and private efforts. Nearly 100 private firms, alongside defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), now account for around 60% of these exports.

India’s defence exports have seen significant growth in recent years, showcasing the country’s evolving capabilities in manufacturing and supplying advanced military equipment. Among the most notable items being exported are high-end systems such as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, artillery guns, Dornier-228 aircraft, radars, Akash air defence missiles, Pinaka rocket systems, and armoured vehicles.

The major importing countries are the US (imports primarily consist of subsystems and components to global defence giants like Boeing and Lockheed Martin) France (possibly software and electronics). Armenia has been a major success story, over the past four years, Armenia has procured a variety of finished systems from India, including artillery guns, weapon-locating radars, missiles, rocket systems, bullet-proof vests, and night-vision equipment, ammunition and artillery shells and Akash-1S air defence system. Another success story has been the sale of three BrahMos anti-ship coastal missile batteries to Philippines.

This rapid rise in defence exports is the result of consistent policy initiatives, including streamlined procurement procedures, faster export clearances, and increased budgetary allocations for indigenous R&D. The Indian defence ecosystem has matured significantly, now capable of seamlessly handling design, development, production, and maintenance within the country. This progress has established India as a credible defence exporter, with Indian systems being deployed in over 85 countries spanning Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and beyond.

One of the key elements in this growth story is product diversification. India now exports a wide range of defence equipment, including surface-to-air missiles, rocket artillery, offshore patrol vessels, and electronic warfare suites, all developed and tested domestically. This diverse portfolio has enabled India to meet the varied defence needs of global partners, solidifying its presence in the international arms market.

Economic and Strategic Payoffs of Defence Exports

Expanding defence exports not only bolsters foreign exchange reserves but also stimulates a virtuous cycle of economic and strategic benefits. Each successful contract boosts India’s macroeconomic stability by generating hard currency, reducing dependency on volatile commodity revenues. Furthermore, the defence manufacturing boom has created thousands of skilled jobs across the country, spanning manufacturing, testing, systems integration, and software development.

The rise in defence exports has also strengthened India’s MSME and startup ecosystem. Many small and medium enterprises, serving as second- and third-tier suppliers, have thrived alongside major contractors. Venture-backed startups are leading innovations in AI-driven radar systems, advanced materials, and networked command solutions. Increased private-sector involvement has brought agility and competitiveness to a domain once dominated by state entities, leading to faster production cycles and cost efficiencies.

On the diplomatic front, defence cooperation has become a cornerstone of India’s international strategy. As partner nations adopt Indian defence systems, bilateral ties deepen, reinforcing India’s image as a reliable and non-aligned ally. This integration of R&D, manufacturing, and global outreach aligns with Atmanirbhar Bharat’s vision, ensuring India remains both a self-sufficient defender and a trusted partner worldwide.

Proving Credibility: Combat Validation through Operation Sindoor

While in the last 10 years the defence exports have grown rapidly there is a huge scope to take this to new heights. In fact the exports targets for defence exports have been set to $6 billion by 2029. Achieving these will require India to be an active marketer for the prudence products.

The most challenging aspect of selling a product is establishing its credibility and quality perception. For weapons and weapon systems it becomes even more difficult as establishing their battle worthiness is extremely difficult. As such, defence procurement decisions are often guided by three critical dimensions: technical specifications, field trials, and the seller’s reputation. Historically, India faced challenges due to the lack of combat-proven systems. Buyers were hesitant to commit to platforms that had not been tested under real combat conditions. However, Operation Sindoor has changed this narrative by providing the much-needed battlefield validation.

During Operation Sindoor, India’s integrated air-defence network demonstrated its efficiency. Akash surface-to-air missiles, guided by advanced radar systems, successfully intercepted hostile drones and medium-range aircraft. The L-70 anti-aircraft guns complemented this by neutralizing low-altitude threats. Most impressively, the BrahMos cruise missile showcased its ability to evade Pakistan’s layered air defences and hit strategic airbases, demonstrating its capability to neutralize enemy air power.

This combat validation significantly boosted the credibility of Indian systems. Platforms like the Akash missile Brahmos missiles have emerged as reliable solutions for modern warfare, proving that Indian defence technology is not just theoretical but battle-hardened. By successfully transitioning its systems from mere technical specifications to proven experience attributes, India has bridged the trust gap with legacy exporters, making its defence products more attractive to international buyers.

Overcoming Challenges as a Late Entrant

Despite its progress, India still faces challenges as a relative newcomer in a field dominated by established defence exporters. Countries with long-standing defence manufacturing traditions enjoy significant advantages, including political networks, extensive marketing machinery, and an established track record. These incumbents, primarily from the West and Russia, leverage decades of experience and extensive diplomatic engagements to maintain their global dominance.

Operation Sindoor, however, demonstrated that Indian systems are not just affordable but also effective, even against technologically advanced adversaries. This success story needs to be strategically marketed to highlight the advantages of choosing Indian defence solutions, especially in terms of modularity, customization, and cost efficiency.

To capitalize on the momentum from Operation Sindoor, India should promote key systems like the Akash Missile System, SAMAR Air Defence Units, and the BrahMos Next Generation (NG) missile. Offering a multi-layered air defence umbrella, these systems are particularly attractive for countries looking to upgrade their aerial defence capabilities. Similarly, India’s diverse portfolio of combat-proven products—like the Pinaka rocket launcher, LCH Prachand, Zorawar tank, ATAGS artillery system, and UAVs—positions it well to meet the defence needs of emerging markets.

Winning the Sale: Effective Go-to-Market Strategies

To secure export contracts, India must demonstrate the robust performance of its systems through after-action reports and live-fire demonstrations. Sharing sanitized data on system efficiency, kill probabilities, and maintenance intervals will enhance credibility. Additionally, inviting foreign delegations to joint drills and combat simulations will provide firsthand exposure to Indian defence technologies.

Flexible financing options are equally important. Offering credit through the Export-Import Bank—such as low-interest loans, deferred payments, and lease-to-own schemes—will make purchases more feasible for budget-constrained buyers. Highlighting total cost of ownership, including lower maintenance costs and extended warranties, will further strengthen India’s position.

Providing end-to-end integration services will ensure customer satisfaction and long-term partnerships. These services should include site surveys, customized deployment solutions, comprehensive training programs, and regional support hubs for maintenance. Branding India as a reliable partner, emphasizing its non-aligned stance, and highlighting co-development opportunities will foster deeper diplomatic and defence ties.

Target Markets: Expanding the Global Reach

India’s ideal defence customers are nations facing regional threats or seeking to reduce reliance on traditional Western or Russian suppliers. Countries like Armenia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt, and Brazil are prime markets. These nations value cost-effective, proven solutions that balance against aggressive neighbours or internal security challenges.

Deepening engagements with these countries, especially those wary of Chinese expansionism or cross-border instability, will help India build enduring strategic partnerships. By actively participating in defence forums and exhibitions multilateral The Indian embassies might also need to step in with the military attaches needing to do some active selling for the products.

Sustaining Momentum: Future Pathways

To maintain its upward trajectory, India must prioritize next-generation research in areas like AI-driven combat systems, autonomous swarms, and cyber-defence, while also offering innovations and cost effectiveness in conventional weapons . Streamlining regulatory processes will also accelerate exports by reducing licensing delays. Additionally, expanding the after-sales ecosystem with advanced simulators, modular upgrades, and remote diagnostics will enhance customer satisfaction.

To strengthen India’s competitive edge, the government should establish dedicated market intelligence units to monitor global defence trends, emerging buyer requirements, and competitor strategies. By focusing on R&D, strategic diplomacy, regulatory efficiency, and private-sector innovation, India can consolidate its position as a global defence leader.

Conclusion: India’s Ascent to Global Defence Leadership

Operation Sindoor marked a turning point in India’s defence export journey, demonstrating that indigenous systems can hold their own against advanced adversaries. As India transitions from a late entrant to a trusted global exporter, the focus on modularity, financial flexibility, and integrated partnerships will be crucial.

By maintaining this momentum and seizing opportunities in emerging markets, India can realize its vision of doubling defence exports to $6 billion by 2029. This transformation reflects the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, reinforcing India’s role as a builder, defender, and global partner in security.