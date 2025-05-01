The global community has expressed its concerns following the attack by terrorists supported by Pakistan, which resulted in the deaths of 26 Hindu tourists and wounded many others in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam. The Indian government has held talks with various officials from other countries and vice versa following the strike. Despite Pakistan’s provocative statements with religious undertones, India remains resolute in its commitment to hold the perpetrators and their enablers accountable for the horrific instance.

Meanwhile, world has implored India to show restraint and mitigate tensions, wary of the possibility of serious altercation between two nuclear-armed countries. The United States urged India and Pakistan to work together to de-escalate tensions and avoid an impending conflict. Secretary of State Marco Rubio talked with top officials from both countries on 30th April, urging them to “maintain peace and security in South Asia.”

According to a State Department statement, he told Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that the terror assault must be condemned and direct communications restored. He asked Pakistani officials to cooperate “in investigating this unconscionable attack.” He also spoke with External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The United States expressed condolences to the victims and assured assistance for “India’s fight against terrorism.”

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce state that Marco Rubio “is encouraging other national leaders and Foreign Ministers to reach out to the countries on this issue.” She added, “Obviously, we’re also monitoring the developments across the board in that region, and we are in touch with the governments of India and Pakistan at multiple levels. We are encouraging all parties to work together for a responsible solution. The world is watching this.”

“Every day action is being taken, in this case the Secretary speaking directly to his counterparts in India and Pakistan, and well we expect certainly the impact he’s usually had with the individuals he’s spoken with and certainly with President Donald Trump’s leadership, India and Pakistan having those conversations,” she further claimed. The phone conversations were the first time the US administration has sought out to the leadership of India and Pakistan since tensions erupted over the assault, which New Delhi maintained had “cross-border linkages.”

Russia encourages to exercise restraint, maintain dialogue

On 28th April, Russia advised India and Pakistan to exercise patience and participate in constructive discussion to address their differences peacefully. A discussion took place between Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Muhammad Khalid Jamali, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Moscow. Afterward the country’s foreign ministry conveyed, “The Russian side has voiced an appeal to both sides for restraint and constructive dialogue aimed at the peaceful resolution of differences,” in a statement.

The two officials discussed several issues of Russia-Pakistan relations, including “the escalation of tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi over the 22nd April terrorist attack in Kashmir.” The ministry stated that the meeting was carried out at the request of the Pakistani diplomat.

China supports Pakistan, wants independent probe

After Pakistan asked Western countries, Russia and China to initiate an independent investigation regarding India’s alleged role in the terrorist attack, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared China’s support for the demand. On 27th April, during a telephone conversation with Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, he advocated for the swift commencement of an unbiased inquiry into the terrorist incident. He further hoped that the two countires would demonstrate restraint and work towards reconciliation.

Wang Yi took this phone call at the request of Ishaq Dar, who briefed him on the latest events after the assault. According to The Global Times, Wang Yi noted that China was “closely following” the developments and continually “supports Pakistan’s firm counter-terror actions”. He alleged that combatting terrorism is a shared responsibility of all nations. Moreover, he stressed that China was Pakistan’s steadfast friend and cooperative partner regardless of situation.

China recognized Pakistan’s security concerns as valid and he expressed his support for maintaining Pakistan’s sovereignty and security interests. He emphasized that an India-Pakistan dispute is not conducive to regional peace and stability and it will not serve the fundamental interests of the two nations. He then hoped that both parties would “exercise restraint, move toward each other, and work to deescalate tensions.”

“As the neighbour of the two countries, China calls on the two sides to exercise restraint, solve differences through dialogue and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated.

UK wants calm and dialogue between India and Pakistan

The United Kigndom government has appealed for calm and discourse between India and Pakistan in the midst of rising tensions. Foreign Office Minister Hamish Falconer responded to a “Urgent Question” posed in the House of Commons on 29th April by Labour MP Gurinder Singh Josan over Britain’s involvement in assisting India in bringing the culprits to justice.

He highlighted concerns that regional strife could translate into unrest on UK streets, as seen in protests characterized by provocative speech and actions, such as a throat-slitting gesture made by a Pakistani official and the destruction of windows at the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Hamish Falconer replied, “The horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22nd April was devastating. We call on all sides, all community leaders and all involved to call for calm at a time of tension in the region. We are aware of reports of the video that my honourable friend refers to; the Metropolitan police are investigating, so I will not provide any further commentary on that particular incident, but it is obviously concerning.” A Pakistani official was captured on camera making a threatening gesture toward Indian protesters.

“We take seriously our responsibility for the security of all embassies and high commissions under the Vienna Convention, so both the Pakistani and Indian High Commissions will receive all the support of the UK state to ensure that they stay safe,” he added. Priti Patel, the Shadow Foreign Secretary, was among the MPs who inquired of the minister about the “cross-border associations with Pakistan concerning the perpetrators of this terrorist act” and the initiatives underway to prevent escalating tensions among UK communities.

“We want to see the perpetrators held to justice properly, and we will be supporting India to do so. We are playing our role to try to ensure that tensions do not escalate. Many of us in this House are familiar with the tense and storied history between the two countries. We are friends to them both, and we do not want to see an uncontrolled escalation in tensions,” Hamish Falconer asserted.

The minister restated the UK’s long-standing position that India and Pakistan must find a long-term solution to the Kashmir crisis while taking into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people. “It is not for us to prescribe a solution,” he stated while advocating for “direct dialogue” between both countries.

He alleged, “This escalation is unsettling for communities within the UK. British Pakistanis and British Indians are valued parts of our community, but we look to all community and faith leaders to spread the message that now is the time for coming together across religious and ethnic differences, not to play out the tensions between two states on the streets of the UK, and we will continue to send that message.”

Gulf nations call to de-escalate tensions

On 30th April, Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait voiced profound concern about the escalation between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, imploring both sides to exhibit caution and address the problem through diplomatic avenues. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar has reaffirmed the country’s complete support for all initiatives focused on reducing tensions between India and Pakistan, advocating for the resolution of their unresolved matters through dialogue and peaceful approaches.

“Dialogue remains the optimal approach for addressing regional and international crises and disputes,” the statement conveyed, citing Qatar’s “deep concern” about India-Pakistan tensions. It invited the two nations to “exercise maximum restraint, prevail the voice of wisdom, respect the principles of good neighbourliness and resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels.”

Saudi Arabia’s foreign affairs ministry communicated concern about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, as well as the continued exchange of fire along the border areas, in a statement, saying, “The Kingdom calls on both countries to de-escalate, avoid further escalation, and resolve disputes through diplomatic means.” It urged India and Pakistan to follow the ideals of good neighbourliness and work for stability and peace for the benefit of their people and region.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that it is following the tension between “the friendly” India and Pakistan with “great concern and interest.” It stated, “The ministry affirms Kuwait’s firm and unwavering position in supporting the diplomatic process and emphasising reason and dialogue in resolving all regional and international issues. The ministry also calls on all parties to exercise self-restraint, avoid escalation, and adhere to the provisions and rules of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness, with the aim of achieving constructive dialogue that achieves regional and international security and stability.”

UN officials voice “deep concern”

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric mentioned, “This morning, he (Antonio Guterres) spoke separately by telephone with Muhammad Shebaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and he also spoke earlier in the day with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Minister for External Affairs of the Republic of India,” while briefing journalists at UN Headquarters in New York.

During the calls, the UN secretary-general restated his strong condemnation of the 22nd April terrorist strike, highlighting “the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means.” He raised serious worries on “rising tensions between India and Pakistan and he also underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences.” The Secretary-General also offered to assist with mediation and de-escalation efforts.

The President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Philemon Yang claimed to be “deeply concerned” by the escalation of violence between India and Pakistan, according to Sharon Birch, Spokesperson for the Office of the President of the General Assembly. He shared his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims of the assaults, noting that “targeting civilians is unacceptable and cannot be justified under any circumstances.” He called on both countries to exercise maximum caution and resolve the matter diplomatically.

European Union advocates for military restraint

The European Union (EU) has asked India and Pakistan to exercise caution and engage in discussion as tensions increase in the Indian subcontinent following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni stated, “The EU has consistently underlined the need for a peaceful solution to the situation rooted in dialogue and engagement. This is especially important in the aftermath of this terrorist attack,” while talking to DW at the daily press conference in Brussels.

He added, “It is crucial to show restraint and refrain from military, political, economic, legal or other measures that could undermine regional stability.” He added that the EU hoped that avenues of communication between the South Asian adversaries would stay open.

Concerns among the international community surged as Pakistan’s information minister, Attaullah Tarar, alleged that Islamabad had “credible intelligence” suggesting that India was orchestrating an imminent military strike, pledging a “decisive response,” on 30th April. He claimed, “Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext. Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response. India will be fully responsible for any serious consequences in the region.”

On the other hand, India is expanding its negotiations with its close partners, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to Russia to participate in the country’s 9th May Victory Day celebrations, in addition to holding discussions on subjects of mutual concern. Amid ongoing diplomatic talks, India is poised to host the President of Angola, Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, from 1st to 4th May, indicating that the existing tensions with Pakistan will not disrupt the intended diplomatic events in New Delhi.

What happened in Pahalgam

On 22nd April Pakistan based terrroists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam after confirmg their Hindu identity. They were questioned about their identity cards, instructed to recite verses from the Quran and even had their trousers lowered to verify their non-Muslim status. The police released sketches of the three terrorists involved for the attack and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information leading to their detention.

The two Pakistani terrorists are Hashim Musa (also known as Suleiman) and Ali Bhai (alias Talha). Adil Hussain Thoker, a local Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist is believed to be the third attacker. He returned to Jammu and Kashmir sometime last year after visiting Pakistan in 2018 and undergoing training at terror camp.

The government also issued a notice for Pakistani nationals in India to leave the country. The deadline for those holding SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) visas to exit India was set for 26th April while those with medical visas were required to leave by 29th April.

The Modi administration enacted a series of significant actions, such as banning the country’s social media accounts and opting to suspend the Indus Water Treaty in reaction to the atrocious assault. Pakistan has also asked Indian nationals to leave the country. The diplomatic relations between the two nations have reached an unprecedented low. All trade between the two nations has come to a halt.