Thursday, May 8, 2025
Pakistani Army says Indian drones targeted several cities including Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi, claims to have shot down 12 Harop loitering munitions

Pakistan Army spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that one drone ‘partially’ engaged its target near Lahore, and four army personnel were injured.

A day after India hit terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir using missiles and drones under Operation Sindoor,the Pakistani Army has claimed that the attacks have continued for the second day. Addressing the media on Thursday, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that as many as 9 different places in Pakistan were targeted by Indian drones.

However, he claimed that Pakistani forces shot down 12 Harop drones, adding that they didn’t cause much damage. He said that one drone ‘partially’ engaged its target near Lahore, and four army personnel were injured. Similarly, one civilian was killed and another was injured in Sindh, he claimed.

Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the drones targeted the sites in Pakistan in the night between 7 and 8 May. As per him, the drones targeted Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Bahawalpur and other places. He also released visuals of what he claimed to be debris of the drones shot by Pakistani forces.

Several images and videos have emerged on social media showing the suicide drones crashing into targets in various places in Pakistan, including Lahore and Karachi.

As per social media users, the drone Lahore hit Walton Road which leads to Lahore cantonment. Similarly, visuals of purported debris of a Harop drone in Malir in Karachi were posted on X by Pakistani users, a day after Pakistan govt lifted the ban on X, formerly Twitter, in the country.

Notably, while the Pakistani army using the term Drone, the IAI Harop is actually a loitering munition, not a drone. It can hover over a target and then hit it on the operator’s command. Unlike drones, IAI Harop are launched from a canister, and they are not designed to return and land. They are actually like guided missiles controlled by an operator, and they are designed to crash into the target and explode, destroying the target.

