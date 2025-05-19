Saturday, August 23, 2025
HomeSocial MediaSikh community angry with propagandist YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for distorting Sikh history and sharing...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Sikh community angry with propagandist YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for distorting Sikh history and sharing AI generated images of their revered Gurus

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Gurcharan Singh Grewal lashed out at Dhruv Rathee for distorting the Sikh history

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: @Gagan4344 X account

On Sunday, May 18, propagandist YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, a German national who often peddles agenda against Indian interests, uploaded a video on his YouTube channel titled “The Sikh Warrior Who Terrified the Mughals | Legend of Banda Singh Bahadur”. However, this attempt by Rathee to try and act like an expert on Sikh history, like he pretends for every other topic, has not gone down well with Sikh community.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Gurcharan Singh Grewal lashed out at Dhruv Rathee for distorting the Sikh history & Grewal added that Rathee has no right using AI for distorting Sikh History. He further added that Sikh history and Gurus should be treated with the utmost respect, free from commercialization.

President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Harmeet Singh Kalka posted, “DSGMC strongly condemns YouTuber Dhruv Rathee’s video titled “The Sikh Warrior Who Terrified the Mughals”, in which he has irresponsibly used AI-generated visuals to depict the revered Sikh Gurus. This act is not only culturally insensitive but deeply offensive to Sikh sentiments and traditions.”

Kalka further added, in an attempt to educate Dhruv Rathee, “Moreover, the video spreads historical inaccuracies and distorts key facts about Sikh history — particularly the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and the legacy of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji. Such misrepresentations are misleading, disrespectful, and unacceptable.”

Apart from the SGPC and DSGMC members, several other Sikhs have also voiced their anger at Rathee distorting Sikh history and using Artificial Intelligence to depict their revered Gurus.

A user Gagandeep Singh wrote, “In the video, Dhruv included AI-animated depictions of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and other Gurus, which is highly inappropriate. Even in high-budget films approved by the SGPC, only still images and a jyot (divine light) are used to represent Guru Sahib animated movements are strictly avoided out of reverence. Additionally, he portrayed Guru Gobind Singh Ji as a child (Baal Gobind Rai) crying after witnessing the martyrdom of his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. This is a deeply sensitive moment, and the depiction lacked both historical accuracy and reverence.

Akashdeep Thind wrote that Rathee has no knowledge of Sikh History, beliefs & ethos despite being from a state next to Punjab.

Another user Pritpal Singh said to Dhruv Rathee, “You have no right to use AI to recreate visuals of Guru Sahib Ji. This is a direct insult to Sikh traditions & sentiments.”

However, Dhruv Rathee refused to take the video down and posted another video in which he said that he can blur some parts of the video which are deemed offensive by Sikhs, and it won’t be possible for him to make such a video without using AI-Generated animation.

The video was still online in its original form when this report was published.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Four researchers of Gauhati University granted patent for plant-based formulation to fight obesity and related complications

OpIndia Staff -

Dharmashtala false mass burial case: Woman who said she never had a daughter named Ananya Bhat, now says a YouTuber pressured her to say...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: ED arrests Congress MLA KC Veerendra in connection with illegal betting case, seizes ₹12 crore in cash and other valuables

OpIndia Staff -

From oil to semiconductors: Once an insurgent-hit neglected state, Assam is now finding new wings under the BJP government

Debraj B -

America and Europe buy oil and refined products from India, if you don’t like it, don’t buy it: India’s EAM S Jaishankar’s response amidst...

OpIndia Staff -

Investments of ¥10 trillion, mutual concerns about China and US tariff war: Read why PM Modi’s visit to Japan is going to be a...

Divyansh Tiwari -

Burnt with hot iron tongs, fed toxins-laced drink: 26-year-old newly-married woman in critical condition after in-laws tortured her for dowry

OpIndia Staff -

Trump names Sergio Gor as next US Ambassador to India, indicates intention to continue hostilities using a loyalist without any diplomatic experience

Raju Das -

Editors Guild goes missing in action after Congress hounds journalist Shiv Aroor for exposing ‘vote chori’ conspiracy theory of Rahul Gandhi, had rushed to...

OpIndia Staff -

BJP leaders Amit Shah, Vijay Sharma slam opposition’s vice-presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy over Salwa Judum judgment of 2011

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com