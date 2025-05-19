On Sunday, May 18, propagandist YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, a German national who often peddles agenda against Indian interests, uploaded a video on his YouTube channel titled “The Sikh Warrior Who Terrified the Mughals | Legend of Banda Singh Bahadur”. However, this attempt by Rathee to try and act like an expert on Sikh history, like he pretends for every other topic, has not gone down well with Sikh community.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Gurcharan Singh Grewal lashed out at Dhruv Rathee for distorting the Sikh history & Grewal added that Rathee has no right using AI for distorting Sikh History. He further added that Sikh history and Gurus should be treated with the utmost respect, free from commercialization.

President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Harmeet Singh Kalka posted, “DSGMC strongly condemns YouTuber Dhruv Rathee’s video titled “The Sikh Warrior Who Terrified the Mughals”, in which he has irresponsibly used AI-generated visuals to depict the revered Sikh Gurus. This act is not only culturally insensitive but deeply offensive to Sikh sentiments and traditions.”

Kalka further added, in an attempt to educate Dhruv Rathee, “Moreover, the video spreads historical inaccuracies and distorts key facts about Sikh history — particularly the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and the legacy of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji. Such misrepresentations are misleading, disrespectful, and unacceptable.”

Apart from the SGPC and DSGMC members, several other Sikhs have also voiced their anger at Rathee distorting Sikh history and using Artificial Intelligence to depict their revered Gurus.

A user Gagandeep Singh wrote, “In the video, Dhruv included AI-animated depictions of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and other Gurus, which is highly inappropriate. Even in high-budget films approved by the SGPC, only still images and a jyot (divine light) are used to represent Guru Sahib animated movements are strictly avoided out of reverence. Additionally, he portrayed Guru Gobind Singh Ji as a child (Baal Gobind Rai) crying after witnessing the martyrdom of his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. This is a deeply sensitive moment, and the depiction lacked both historical accuracy and reverence.

Akashdeep Thind wrote that Rathee has no knowledge of Sikh History, beliefs & ethos despite being from a state next to Punjab.

Another user Pritpal Singh said to Dhruv Rathee, “You have no right to use AI to recreate visuals of Guru Sahib Ji. This is a direct insult to Sikh traditions & sentiments.”

However, Dhruv Rathee refused to take the video down and posted another video in which he said that he can blur some parts of the video which are deemed offensive by Sikhs, and it won’t be possible for him to make such a video without using AI-Generated animation.

The video was still online in its original form when this report was published.