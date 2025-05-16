A rape accused named Allauddin was arrested by Shravasti police on Monday (12th May) near Andharpurwa ghat bridge in Uttar Pradesh after he was injured in encounter while trying to run away from the police. The accused who drives an electric-rikshaw had reportedly raped a 7-year-old girl on 9th May in Ikauna nagar area in the Shravasti district of Uttar Pradesh and was absconding. He lured the minor girl and took her in his e-rikshaw. After raping the minor, Allauddin dumped her on the Baharaich-Bhinga highway and ran away.

The police examined CCTV footage to indentify and arrest him. On 12th May, the police received the information that Allauddin was trying to escape to Nepal. His location was traced by the police and he was nabbed after he got shot in both legs. The police seized an e-rikshaw, a local-made weapon and a cartridge from his possession.

Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia said that Allauddin is a repeat offender. In 2011-12, he raped and murdered a 10-year-old girl and was convicted. After coming out of jail, he continued to commit crimes. The accused also has several cases of threatening and sexual harassment registered against him. A case has been registered against him under the provisions of the POCSO Act and the Arms Act.

Such cases of offenders repeating crimes after being released from the jail are rampant. In many cases of rape and sexual harassment, the accused secure bail and continue with their criminal activities which highlights serious loopholes in the judicial system.

Cases of accused repeating crimes after securing bail

In February 2025, a 22-year-old man named Asif alias Chhote Babu kidnapped a 17-year-old girl he was accused of raping in October 2023. The accused was out on bail when he kidnapped the girl again on 5th February from Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi. The accused booked under the POCSO Act was earlier arrested and jailed for 8 months before he secured bail. After coming out of jail, he kidnapped the girl, to continue the very crime he was jailed for.

In another such case that happened in December 2024, the Odisha Police in Sundargarh district arrested an individual identified as Kunu Kishan for murdering a girl on 7th December. The accused was already on bail in the minor victim’s rape case. He was reported to have killed the girl to try and avoid getting convicted in the case. Following this, he cut her murdered body into various pieces and threw them around various parts of the district. Reports said that the accused had been jailed in August 2023 for raping the same victim girl (now deceased) when she was a minor. In a distrubing incident that happened in 2024 in Madhya Pradesh, a rape accused killed the father and brother of the victim.

These are only a few of the many cases in which accused misuse the provision of bail and target the victims and their families. This is something the Indian courts should keep in mind while granting bail to accused in such cases.