A case of grooming jihad has emerged from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, wherein a 28-year-old Hindu woman named Nisha Dubey was lured and entrapped by a Muslim youth named Sameer Khan, reports Organiser.

Dubey, who was married at the time, met the accused at her younger brother’s wedding in December 2023. Khan (who pretended to be ‘Tiwari’) convinced her to dissolve her 8-year-old marriage and get into a relationship with him.

He hid his religious identity and married Dubey in Jatashankar Dham in August 2024. Later, the victim learnt that the accused is a Muslim. She was forced to do a Nikkah (Islamic marriage) with him in December 2024.

Madhya Pradesh Love Jihad:



Nisha Dubey, a happily married woman with two children, attended her younger brother's wedding in 2023, where she met Sameer, Sameer Tiwari.



Nisha's husband worked as a contractor at a beedi company in Damoh, while she worked in Jabalpur.



Thereafter, Sameer Khan subjected the Hindu woman to domestic violence, force-fed her meat and took away all her valuable items. His family members also mistreated her and demanded gold ornaments and ₹3 lakh cash.

Nisha Dubey was stopped from performing Hindu rituals and coerced into buying luxury products such as iPhone, bike, TV and a cooler for the accused. She was also forced to convert to Islam.

The victim informed that the accused’s mother had threatened her multiple times with a knife. Khan also vowed to chop her into pieces if she took action against him. The accused also denigrated her for being a Hindu.

Victim escaped from the captivity of Sameer Khan

The matter worsened on 26th April this year when the victim was locked inside a room by Sameer Khan. Dubey managed to escape and walked barefoot in tears for 14 km.

When she narrated her ordeal to the locals, they dialled the police helpline and brought her to the City Kotwali police station.

“I have always been worshipper of Laddoo Gopal, he forced me to stop worshiping him, he made me leave him..how am I supposed to live now,” she told Organiser.

Police action in the Chhatrapur case

Following the complaint of Nisha Dubey, a case was lodged at the Chhatrapur police station on Thursday (1st May). A probe has been initiated into the case. The accused Sameer Khan has been arrested.

He was booked under BNS sections along with Sections of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act

The victim is a native of Jabalpur. Her first marriage took place in 2015. She has a son and a daughter from her first husband. Dubey used to work at the office of a property dealer in Jabalpur.

In a statement, Kotwali Police Station in-charge Arvind Dangi informed, “The complainant says that the accused told her that he would kill her and stated that he wants to get married again. We are taking the issue seriously and appropriate action is being taken”

Notably, the woman claims she has been threatened to be chopped if dared to take any action. Sameer abused her saying, she being a Hindu was a mere “Keep” for her and that her work is now done; he does not need her anymore.