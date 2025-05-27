New York City mayoral candidate and Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani is facing criticism after he labelled the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, a “war criminal” during a public forum held on 15th May (local time) by New York Focus. At the event, titled “New Mayor, New Media”, Mamdani compared Modi to Israeli PM Netanyahu, saying, “This is someone we should view in the same manner we do Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a war criminal.”

The remarks have sparked outrage among Indo-American leaders and community representatives as they accused Mamdani of promoting hate and deepening religious divides.

Mamdani, who is of Indian Muslim descent, is known for making derogatory remarks against Indian Hindu leaders, especially PM Modi. In 2020, he called Hindus associated with Modi’s party “fascists” and attacked fellow New York politicians Jenifer Rajkumar and Kevin Thomas for not denouncing Modi. At that time, Rajkumar responded strongly, calling Mamdani’s comments “extreme and divisive,” and urged voters to “reject hate, whether from the far left or far right.”

The question on PM Modi came when a journalist asked Mamdani if he would join the stage with PM Modi in case he became mayor and PM Modi held a rally in New York and asked for a joint press conference. Bluntly refusing to attend such a joint press conference, he invoked the Gujarat 2002 riots and said that his family comes from Gujarat in India and his family is Muslim, he is a Muslim.

He then continued to blame PM Modi for the riots and said, “Narendra Modi helped to orchestrate what was a mass slaughter of Muslims in Gujarat to the extent that we don’t even believe there are Gujarati Muslims anymore. And when I tell someone that I am, it’s a shock to them that that is even the case. And this is someone who we should view in the same manner that we do Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a war criminal.”

Mamdani, who is the son of filmmaker Mira Nair, did not do his homework, neither in the case of Gujarati Muslims nor in the case of the Gujarat riots. The Supreme Court has already given a clean chit to PM Modi in the riots and there was no evidence that could prove he was involved in orchestrating the riots. He also skipped the fact that the riots broke out after 59 Hindu karsewaks returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive in Godhra by a Muslim mob, a case in which several mobsters were convicted.

Furthermore, according to the 2011 census, the Muslim population in Gujarat stood at almost 10%, which must have increased in the past decade. Claiming that there are no Gujarati Muslims left is an absurd statement and deserves a strong opposition from the Indian High Commission in New York.

Jaspreet Singh, a Sikh Community Leader and human rights lawyer, criticised Mamdani and said, “Hate has no place in our city. We believe in equality, love and respect for all. We believe all are children of the same God. But Zohran has used his platform to amplify some of the worst anti-Hindu rhetoric imaginable. Words matter, and instead of uniting the Indian community, he seeks to divide us by religion, pitting Muslims and Hindus against each other. Associating Hindus with fascism and using derogatory words against them is highly objectionable.” He accused Mamdani of dehumanising the Hindu community and questioned if he is fit to serve the City Hall.

Mamdani and his long history of Hinduphobic comments

Notably, Mamdani has a history of targeting Hindus, which has drawn concerns within New York’s 250,000-strong Indo-American community, comprising mostly of Hindus. When Ram Mandir was being built in Ayodhya, he led a rally against it in 2020. While he was speaking at the rally, derogatory remarks against Hindus were being raised behind him. The rally was organised by Khalistani elements.

NYC Candidate for Mayor Zohran Mamdani led a mob of protestors in Times Square calling Hindus as bastards and heaping abuses upon Lord Rama, who is worshipped by Hindus



A true scumbag pic.twitter.com/r1002yUY70 — Journalist V (@OnTheNewsBeat) May 17, 2025

In 2023 as well, when PM Modi was scheduled to visit New York, he spewed venom against him accusing him for the 2002 Gujarat Riots.

As three of the first South Asians ever elected to New York City and State government, @voteshekar, @ShahanaFromBK and I are appalled by the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to our city.⁰⁰



Our statement: pic.twitter.com/bKCA0trbSn — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 21, 2023

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Mamdani was born in Uganda to ‘filmmaker’ Mira Nair and ‘author’ Mahmood Mamdani. He is currently running as a mayoral candidate for New York City (NYC). The controversial Democrat is currently a member of the New York State Assembly. Mamdani is currently positioned 2nd in the race within the party. Despite his vicious record at peddling Hinduphobia and defaming India, our media ecosystem was yet again seen eulogising the American politician.

Zohran Mamdani and his brazen anti-Semitism

The reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a ‘war criminal’ in the same breath stems from his deep-seated anti-Semitism. Just 4 months earlier, Zohran Mamdani passed on signing a resolution ‘condemning the Holocaust.’

He also refused to sign a resolution, which recognised 77th anniversary of Israel. His innate hatred for Jews and Israel became crystal clear after he targeted Israel for responding to October 7 terror attack by Hamas.

“He condemned Israel the day after October 7th, regularly gives interviews on unapologetic antisemitic platforms and just proudly accepted an endorsement from a disgraced former fire-alarm pulling Congressman who denied October 7th rapes before walking that back,” New York State Assembly member Sam Berger pointed out.

Mamdani’s persistent pattern of vilifying Hindus and Jews under the garb of political dissent has not only alienated large sections of New York’s diverse electorate but also raised serious questions about his suitability for public office. In a city built on pluralism, his brand of identity-driven politics, laced with half-truths and historical distortions, threatens to undo the very fabric of coexistence. The voters of New York will soon decide if such divisiveness deserves a place in City Hall.