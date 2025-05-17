The Indian media is not leaving any stone unturned to heap praises on Zohran Mamdani – an American politician known for his brazen anti-Hindu rhetoric.

Mamdani was born in Uganda to ‘filmmaker’ Mira Nair and ‘author’ Mahmood Mamdani. He is currently running as a mayoral candidate for New York City (NYC). The controversial Democrat is currently a member of the New York State Assembly.

Mamdani is currently positioned 2nd in the race within the party. Despite his vicious record at peddling Hinduphobia and defaming India, our media ecosystem was yet again seen eulogising the American politician.

Screengrab of the news reports by The Times of India and India Today

India Today had suggested that Mamdani was ‘shaping NYC mayoral election’ while the Times of India published a speculative report about the earnings of the 33-year-old politician. DNA news was fixated on highlighting his ‘India connection.’

Screengrab of the news reports by DNA India

Indian media and the eulogy saga that began in 2020

OpIndia found that the trend of portraying Zohran Mamdani as an Indian-origin success story in US began in November 2020.

Screengrab of the news reports

At that time, Zohran Mamdani was glorified for being the son of ‘filmmaker’ Mira Nair and winning election to the New York State Assembly. Indian media publications like The New Indian Express, News18, Times Now and India Today went all out to tell its readers about his biography.

The Times of India also did not lose the opportunity to act as Mamdani’s PR machinery. Scroll and Moneycontrol, in particular, became fixated with his gimmicky election slogan of ‘Roti and Roses.’

Screengrab of the news reports

Leftist propaganda outlet NDTV even conducted an online interview with Zohran Mamdani.

Deep-seated Hinduphobia of the son of Mira Nair

All the news stories, however failed to disclose to its overwhelmingly Hindu readers, that the American politician is deeply Hinduphobic.

In August 2020 (months before the publication of eulogies in the Indian media), the famed son of ‘filmmaker’ Mira Nair was found leading a hate mob, demonising Hindus as ‘Harami (bastards),’ at Times Square.

“Who are the Hindus? Harami (Bastards),” the mob was heard yelling. Mamdani remained unflinched despite the dehumanisation of the Hindu community by his supporters. He instead began spewing vitriol against Ram Mandir.

NYC Candidate for Mayor Zohran Mamdani led a mob of protestors in Times Square calling Hindus as bastards and heaping abuses upon Lord Rama, who is worshipped by Hindus



A true scumbag pic.twitter.com/r1002yUY70 — Journalist V (@OnTheNewsBeat) May 17, 2025

“I am here today to protest against the BJP government in India and the demolition of the Babri Masjid that attempted to build a temple on the ruins of it,” claimed Zohran Mamdani.

He made it clear that the hate mob that he was leading at Times Square in August 2020 belonged to Khalistani extremists.

The video coincided with the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, which was performed by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Disdain for re-construction of Ram Mandir

Around the same time, Zohran Mamdani peddled vicious disinformation on X (formerly Twitter) about the re-constrcution of Ram Mandir. For context, a Ram Mandir always existed at the very site in Ayodhya since time immemorial.

Screengrab of the August 2020 tweet of Zohran Mamdani

Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb destroyed part of the temple and built a disputed structure on top of the temple foundation. The historical wrongdoing was corrected on 6th December 1992 by karsevaks. Through years of litigation, the Hindu site finally got the greenlight to begin the reconstruction of the temple at the same site where it existed before.

Indian media publications however blindly chose to ignore Mamdan’s anti-Hindu rhetoric and tirade against Ram Mandir.

Reference to PM Modi as ‘war criminal’

On Thursday (15th May), he crossed all limits of civility by dubbing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘war criminal.’

If India PM Narendra Modi held a rally at MSG and wanted to do a joint presser with you as mayor, would you?

Stringer: No

Lander: No.

Mamdani: No. "And this is someone who we should view in the same manner that we do Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a war criminal." — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) May 16, 2025

“No. And this is someone who we should view in the same manner that we do Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a war criminal,” Zohran Mamdani remarked on being asked about the possibility of joint presser with the Indian Prime Minister in New York.

Zohran Mamdani and his brazen anti-Semitism

The reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a ‘war criminal’ in the same breath stems from his deep-seated anti-Semitism. Just 4 months earlier, Zohran Mamdani passed on signing a resolution ‘condemning the Holocaust.’

He also refused to sign a resolution, which recognised 77th anniversary of Israel. His innate hatred for Jews and Israel became crystal clear after he targeted Israel for responding to October 7 terror attack by Hamas.

“He condemned Israel the day after October 7th, regularly gives interviews on unapologetic antisemitic platforms and just proudly accepted an endorsement from a disgraced former fire-alarm pulling Congressman who denied October 7th rapes before walking that back,” New York State Assembly member Sam Berger pointed out.

But nothing seem to stop the Indian media from finding ‘Indian origins’ of the anti-Hindu American politician.