Junior Doctor’s Association of BJ Medical College on Saturday confirmed that four MBBS students lost their lives after the London-bound Air India flight rammed into the doctor’s hostel shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

In a statement, Junior Doctor’s Association on Saturday said that the students were having lunch at the mess when the plane crashed into the building, killing four and injuring 20 MBBS students. Of the injured, 11 have been discharged.

“In reference to the recent plane crash incident, JDA- BJMC clarifies that a total of 4 MBBS students from B.J. Medical College, who were having lunch in the mess building, have sadly passed away. Out of the 20 MBBS students injured in the accident, 11 have been discharged with a stable condition,” the statement read.

The association also urged people not to be misled by rumours of a higher death toll among students and resident doctors in the plane crash.

“Some individuals are spreading rumours suggesting a high death toll among medical college students and resident doctors. We appeal to everyone not to be misled by such misinformation and to refrain from spreading rumours further.”

According to the association, four family members of super-speciality doctors who were residing in “Atulyam” building in the college campus also died.

“Among the family members of Super Specialty doctors residing in the “Atulyam” building, 4 have tragically died. Additionally, the wife of one resident doctor from the Super Specialty department has been injured and is currently under treatment. The condition of all admitted patients is stable and they are recovering quickly,” the statement read.

Air India earlier confirmed the death of 241 people out of the 242 on board in the plane crash.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an order to extend the scrutiny of the Boeing Dreamliner 787 series planes present in the Indian Aircraft fleet, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu

Naidu further stated that around eight Boeing 787 Series aircraft have already been scrutinised and inspected with immediate urgency.

Addressing a press conference here, the Union Civil Aviation Minister said, “We have very strict safety standards in the country…When the incident happened, we also felt that there is a need to do an extended surveillance of the Boeing 787 Series. DGCA has also given an order to do the extended surveillance for the Boeing 787 planes. There are 34 in our Indian aircraft fleet today. I believe that 8 have already been inspected, and with immediate urgency, all of them are going to be done.”

