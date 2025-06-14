Saturday, June 14, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAir India starts one-time inspection of Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes as per DGCA order,...
News Reports
Updated:

Air India starts one-time inspection of Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes as per DGCA order, checks already completed on nine aircraft

Air India had 34 Boeing 787 Dreamliner widebody jets in its fleet, which has been reduced to 33 now after the crash. Air India said the checks on the remaining 24 aircraft will be completed within the given deadline.

OpIndia Staff

A day after Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered Air India to conduct one-time inspection of its fleet of Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 787-9 planes, the airline said that it is in the process of completing the safety checks. In a statement issued on X, Air India said that it has already completed the directed checks on nine of the Boeing 787 aircraft, and are on track to complete this process for the remaining 24 aircraft within the given deadline.

The one-time checks are being done on the planes before they are cleared for next operations. Air India added that some of these checks could lead to higher turnaround time and potential delays on certain long-haul routes, especially those to airports with operating curfews.

Air India had 34 Boeing 787 Dreamliner widebody jets in its fleet, which has been reduced to 33 now after the crash. The other Indian airline that operates the aircraft is IndiGo, which has 6 planes on lease from Norse Atlantic.

DGCA on Friday ordered enhanced safety inspections for Air Indias’ fleet of Boeing 787 planes after the Ahmedabad crash. DGCA said that as a preventive measure, Air India has been directed to carry out several additional maintenance actions on B787-8/9 aircrafts equipped with GEnx engines.

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has already started investigation into the crash of the plane shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad Air port. Teams of National Security Guard (NSG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Air Force, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Fire rescue forces, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) are inspecting the wreckage of the ill-fated London-bound Air India 171 flight and collecting material to be inspected.

Boeing, GE Aerospace and NTSB have sent teams to help in the investigatuion to find out the cause of the crash. The blackbox containing the cockpit voice recorder and the digital flight data recorder has been recovered from the wreckage.

As per reports, while calling mayday, the pilot said that he had no power, no thrust, and the plane was going down. This indicates that the both engines failed soon after the take off. Analysis of the flight data recorder will help in finding the cause of the same.

At least 274 people have died in the crash, including 241 people onboard. Only one passenger from the plane survived. The rest victims include doctors who were present in their hostel buildings when the plane hit.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Khawaja Asif’s comedy hour: Pakistan ‘hacked’ IPL floodlights and Indian dam gates in response to Operation Sindoor, apparently

Jinit Jain -
Pakistan, which can’t keep its own lights on now claims to be switching off India’s stadium floodlights — remotely. Asif’s claim is so ludicrous it makes science fiction sound like documentary.
OpIndia Explains

What are India’s strategic petroleum reserves and how they help secure Indian energy needs in case of any oil crisis resulting from escalating Middle...

Anurag -
The reason behind such sustainable supply of crude oil amid tensions is the consistent expansion of its Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR). The programme to stockpile crude oil predates Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, since he took office, India’s SPRs have increased exponentially.

Fake followers, silent meetings and social media chest thumping: The mystery surrounding Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi

Operation Rising Lion: Israel’s Mossad tricked top Iranian military leaders to gather at one place before striking the spot with precision

What may have caused the Air India crash in Ahmedabad? A deep dive into probable technical failures

With Israel and Iran at the brink of a war, read all about Iran’s nuclear program and how the threat posed by it has...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com