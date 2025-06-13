Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 13 attached 3 properties worth ₹6.15 crore in connection with the Chhattisgarh Liquor scam. Significantly, one of the properties is the Congress Bhawan in Sukma, the officer of Congress party.

The other two properties are residential houses belonging to jailed Congress MLA and former minister Kawasi Lakhma and son Harish Lakhma. As per the ED, the three houses have been built using Proceeds of Crime (POC) and have therefore been attached.

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) attached three properties worth Rs. 6.15 crore linked to a liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, involving former Minister Kawasi Lakhma. Properties include Congress Bhawan, and residential houses in Raipur and Sukma. The ED's investigation revealed Rs.… pic.twitter.com/SdrUOMcXLM — IANS (@ians_india) June 13, 2025

ED said that the probe has revealed that Kawasi Lakhma, the then Excise Minister of Chhattisgarh, was receiving ₹2 Crore per month out of liquor scam and thereby received total ₹72 Crore in 36 months. ED found crucial evidence proving that money from the scam was used to build the Congress Bhawan and the two residential buildings for his family.

As per ED, Cash worth ₹68 Lakh was used in construction of Congress Bhawan in Sukma, ₹1.40 Crore was utilized in construction of house of Harish Lakhma and ₹2.24 Crore was used in construction of his own house at Raipur.

These attachments are in continuation to the previous attachment of immovable properties having value of nearly ₹205 Crore.

ED investigation revealed that the corruption in liquor scam which ran between 2019 to 2022 resulted in massive loss to the State Exchequer and generation of more than Rs. 2161 Crore worth of POC by commission of predicate offences.