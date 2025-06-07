Uttarakhand police on Thursday (5th June) arrested accused Azhar Tyagi and his accomplice Ayush Kumar alias Sikandar in connection with the murder of local BJP leader Rohit Negi. The accused were nabbed by the police after an encounter that took place near Muzaffarnagar-Manglaur border late night on Thursday, June 5. Azhar was shot thrice, in both his legs and on one arm.

Rohit Negi was former Mandal President of BJP Yuva Morcha, and was killed on May 3 by Azhar.

As per reports, the police had received information about their location through sources. SSP Ajai Singh said that the two accused were spotted near Manglaur from where they were planning to move to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. When the accused reached Purkazi, they realised that they were being followed by police. Azhar and his accomplice Ayush opened fire at the police and tried to flee. However, they sustained injuries in retaliatory firing by police and were arrested. Azhar Tyagi reportedly received gunshot wounds on both legs and one arm while Ayush Kumar sustained injuries on both knees. They were taken to CHC, Gurukul Narsan, from they were referred to AIIMS Rishikesh.

Rohit Negi had confronted Azhar for misbehaving with his female friend

The Uttarakhand Police was on a lookout for the accused ever since former Mandal President of BJP Yuva Morcha Rohit Negi, was shot dead on 3rd May.

On the day of the incident, Negi was reportedly at a party with his friends when Azhar called Negi’s female friend Anya Khan and started misbehaving with her over the phone. Since the phone was on speaker, Rohit Negi also heard Azhar abusing Anya Khan. Negi then confronted Azhar after which a heated argument took place between the two on the phone.

Azhar threatened Negi and asked him to meet at DBIT Chowk. Negi and his friends reached the location in their cars. Azhar along with Ayush was already present at the location waiting for Negi. As soon as Negi arrived, Azhar opened fire at him and a bullet hit his neck. Negi was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

A case of murder was filed against Azhar and Ayush by Negi’s friend at Premnagar police station. Several teams of police were deployed to nab the culprits.