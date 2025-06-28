On Friday (27th June), a 19-year-old boy named Yash was stabbed to death by three people in the Geeta Colony area in Shahdara district of Delhi. The accused were identified as Mohammed Amaan, Lucky and a juvenile (name withheld).

According to reports, the crime unfolded after Yash’s scooter brushed past the accused juvenile. The victim was en route to his home at that time. Mohammed Amaan, Lucky, and the juvenile chased Yash towards the Geeta Colony Pusta flyover.

The victim was thereafter stabbed in the lower back by Amaan. He was rushed to the hospital, but Yash died on the way. While the police have claimed that it was a road rage incident, the victim’s family remarked that it was a pre-planned murder.

“He (Yash) has been killed as part of a conspiracy,” the victim’s mother told AajTak News. She said that Yash was in a relationship with a Muslim girl.

“Following that, the girl’s parents came to our factory and vowed to get my son killed. Today, the truth is in front of everyone. My son has been killed.”

On being asked whether they had filed a police complaint, the woman said that she did not believe that the accused would actually kill her son.