On 8th June, Mathura Police arrested an auto driver named Imran for trapping Hindu college girls under a false Hindu identity, filming obscene videos of them, and later blackmailing them. According to police sources and local Hindu organisations, his phone contained dozens of such explicit videos and chats. The accused reportedly had a target of trapping at least 50 girls, specifically Hindu minors and college-goers.

Hindu organisations stage protest after inflammatory posts surface online

Tensions in the matter escalated after provocative social media posts featuring obscene images of Hindu girls started circulating online. The accused behind the posts was soon identified as Imran, a resident of Machhli Mohalla in Kotwali Police Station limits.

Reportedly, he posed as a Hindu boy and gained the trust of school and college girls while offering them free rides in his auto and gradually trapped them in fake romantic relationships. Under pressure and deceit, he recorded their intimate moments and later used the content for blackmail.

As the information about the matter reached Hindu organisations, members of Bajrang Dal, Dharma Jagran Samnvay, and Banke Bihari Gau Seva Sansthan held a protest late Saturday night outside Bharatpur Gate Police outpost. They demanded immediate action and submitted a formal complaint against the accused.

Targeted 50 girls, blackmailed 23 so far: Hindu groups allege love jihad

Police officials have confirmed that the accused had saved several obscene videos and chats with multiple girls on his phone. Many of his victims are suspected to be minors. Hindu groups said that Imran had set a personal target of trapping 50 girls and had already manipulated at least 23.

The Hindu Raksha Dal has termed the incident a clear case of love jihad and demanded that the matter must be investigated with due seriousness.

OpIndia accessed recordings of his social media stories where he openly claimed trapping 23 victims and said his target was 50.

Source: VHP

In a recent video, he was heard threatening Hindus warning them not to go out on Bakrid. He said, “As Muslims were asked not to go out on Holi by someone, you [Hindus] should not go out on Eid. This is “bhaichara”. Who ever has a problem with blood and qurbani, should not go out. There will be blood [on the streets].” With that story, he also shared a video of woman dicing meat and blood flowing on streets.

Source: VHP

Details of FIR

OpIndia accessed a copy of the complaint and FIR in the matter. The complaint was filed by Vishnu Chauhan, Gau Raksha Pramukh. He is affiliated with Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Mathura. In his complaint, Vishnu said that Imran consistently posts provocative social media posts against the Hindu community. He also accused Imran of posting obscene comments on Hindu girls, demanding strict action against him.

Source: VHP

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at Kotwali Police Station under Sections 296 and 299 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Source: VHP

Speaking to the media, Circle Officer Bhushan Verma confirmed that Imran was arrested near Bharatpur Gate on Sunday at around 4 PM. According to reports, the police have seized his mobile phone and other digital devices. Investigation is ongoing to identify all the victims and uncover the extent of his network.

In a video statement, CO Verma confirmed that Imran has been arrested and is being questioned by the police.

Hindu activists accuse police of showing leniency

Speaking to OpIndia, Vishnu Chauhan accused the police of showing leniency in investigating the case and tempering with the evidence. He said, “We saw videos and photos of multiple victims on Imran’s phone. However, when we went again demanding strict action against him, the police said the data was wiped. Now police is saying that his phone will be sent to forensics to recover the data.” Vishnu demanded a serious investigation into the matter, fearing many of his victims were minors.

Muslim gang targeting Hindu girls busted in MP

In Bhopal, a Muslim gang led by Farhan targeted and raped Hindu girls, considering it a virtuous act and Jihad, as revealed during police interrogation. The gang, hiding their identities with Hindu names, used expensive cars to lure girls, made obscene videos to blackmail them, and planned to sell these on porn sites. Eleven members, including Farhan, Ali, Saad, Sahil, and Nabeel, were arrested in May, with Abrar still at large. The police are investigating, contacting potential victims, and an SIT has been formed. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has promised strict legal action.