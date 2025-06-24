June 24 marks the death anniversary of Rani Durgavati, who was famous for her strength and leadership in Indian history. She was born on October 5, 1524, in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Keerat Rai, was a Chandel dynasty ruler. Right from a young age, Durgavati was interested in horse riding, sword fighting, and archery. She usually went on hunting excursions with her father to the forests, where she learnt skills for survival and developed her combat skills as a warrior.

Rani Durgavati: The brave queen who dared to stand against Mughals

Born into the Gond dynasty, Rani Durgavati became famous for her strength and leadership abilities. Following her husband, Dalpat Shah’s untimely death, Rani Durgavati became the ruler of the Gond kingdom, while also bringing up their young son as successor. Dalpat Shah became king in 1541 and reigned only for seven years before his untimely death in 1548. Rani Durgavati ruled from the imposing Singorgarh Fort, situated approximately 65 km from Damoh on the Jabalpur road.

Singorgarh Fort, built centuries ago by the 7th-century Pratihara dynasty and afterwards possessed by Chalukya and Chandel kings before the Gonds, became the stronghold of Rani Durgavati. Her regime witnessed extensive administrative reforms and cultural advancements. While Vishnu and Ganesha statues discovered on the site indicate profound religious piety, few are aware that the fort still contains carved remains, such as limestone idols thought to represent Vaman, and a granary-like mandapa where the queen or her clan might have worshipped.

Durgavati’s fierce stand against Mughal expansion

In 1562, Akbar conquered the Malwa kingdom. His general Asaf Khan took control of Reeva kingdom. Rani Durgavati’s homeland, Gondwana, bordered these two states, so the Mughal emperor’s eyes fell on Gondwana too.

In 1564, Mughal general Asaf Khan, who served under Emperor Akbar, ordered Rani Durgavati to surrender. Rani replied symbolically: delivering a weaver’s beater as a refusal message. Enraged, Asaf Khan came forward with 10,000 horsemen and thousands of infantrymen, laying siege to Singorgarh. The queen and her men forcefully repelled him and made him retreat.

But the conflict came to an end once again when Asaf Khan came back with a larger force. Rani Durgavati marched at the head of an army of 500 horsemen and some elephant squads towards Mandla. Unfortunately, treachery from within—by her brother-in-law, Chandra Shah, who raised the alarm in the Mughal camp—doomed her. She left her son safe and marched on towards Narsinghpur, but was surrounded.

Realising she was sure to die in combat, Rani elected self-immolation rather than surrender. In local legend, she pulled out her dagger and killed herself, becoming a martyr. While accounts differ on just where she died, Singorgarh Fort is associated with her legend, such as a nearby place of worship consisting of five small temples which claim to commemorate her memory.

Remembering the warrior queen’s sacrifice

The practice of celebrating Rani Durgavati’s sacrifice on June 24 started during a Congress-led government when the then Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Ratnesh Salomon organised the first “Sacrifice Day” function. Since then, every year on this day, local officials and residents visit her statue in Singrampur for prayer and offerings.

This year, some of the leaders who are scheduled to attend include Opposition Leader Umang Singhar from the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. More memorial programmes have been planned throughout the district to honour the legendary queen.

Historic Singorgarh fort

Singorgarh Fort provides a tangible link to the ancient India of rich history. Excavations have revealed various stone idols—Baby Ganesha, Lord Vishnu, and perhaps Vaman—confirming that Rani Durgavati and the Gonds were pious and devout Hindus. A huge platform before the “Rani Mahal” (queen’s palace) and an adjacent group of five temples corroborate the religion and everyday life of that time.

Now, these buildings are not only historical monuments but heritage of a queen representing courage, dignity, and selfless devotion to her nation and people.

A legacy that inspires

Rani Durgavati’s story isn’t just a chapter in Gond history—it stands as a beacon of feminine power and patriotic sacrifice. Even though she never received the same nationwide recognition as Rani Laxmibai or other famed warriors of our freedom struggles, recent decades have elevated her stature, especially within Gond and tribal legends of the region.

Her unshakeable spirit, determination not to give up, and final sacrifice are commemorated by indigenous communities as an inspiring testament to leadership, pride, and honour. Although the fort has signs of wear and tear, renewed efforts are being made today to save its remains, such as temples and statues, so that generations to come can read about this famous queen.

As Rani Durgavati’s Sacrifice Day proceeds with heartfelt ceremonies and political acknowledgement, communities around Damoh renew their commitment to preserving her legacy. Storytelling, temple rituals, and local outreach ensure her sacriﬁce and courage remain alive in public memory.

In the coming years, plans are in place for guided heritage walks, improved maintenance of Singorgarh Fort, and the inclusion of Rani Durgavati’s story in school education—efforts that will help more people recognise her rightful place in India’s storied tapestry of brave queens and their enduring legacies.