The Indian Army is ready to receive a significant upgrade worth Rs 30,000 crore, with the expected purchase of the indigenous Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) systems. The Defence Ministry is likely to authorize the proposal in the near future, in a major initiative aimed at bolstering the country’s air defence capabilities.

Three regiments of the highly mobile QRSAM systems are set to be considered for acceptance of need (AoN) later this month by the Rajnath Singh-led defence acquisitions council. They will be jointly produced by Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics, both defense PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings).

Over the past three to four years, the Army and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have tested the QRSAM systems against fast-moving airborne targets that simulate different kinds of threats to assess their performance in a variety of daytime and nighttime tactical settings.

“The QRSAM systems can operate on the move with search and track capability and fire at short halts. They are tailor-made to move along with tanks and infantry combat vehicles to provide them air defence in the tactical battlefield,” informed an official. The system can counter threats from airplanes, hovering helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and other airborne targets because it is constructed for multi-target engagement.

The Army Air Defence (AAD) which did a fantastic job during “Operation Sindoor” after the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack, needs 11 regiments of the QRSAM. Additionally, it also incorporates units from the native Akash system which currently has an interception range of roughly 25 kilometers.

The introduction of the QRSAM systems will supplement the Indian Air Force and Army’s current air defense network which includes the Russian shoulder-fired Igla-S missiles (6 kilometers), the upgraded L-70 anti-aircraft guns (3.5 kilometers), the indigenous integrated drone detection and interdiction systems (1-2 kilometers).

It also consists of the long-range Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems (380 kilometers) and Barak-8 medium range surface-to-air systems (70 kilometers) which were developed in partnership with Israel. The Defense Acquisition Council meeting is scheduled for the fourth week of June.

“Operation Sindoor” brought India’s air defence into the limelight

This significant development followed “Operation Sindoor” in which Indian air defense effectively intercepted and destroyed multiple aerial threats, including drones, missiles and even aircrafts of Pakistan. Three QRSAM regiments are set to increase New Delhi’s ability to respond swiftly and precisely to short-range aerial strikes, which are becoming quite challenging along the northern and western border along Pakistan.

The Indian Army’s air defense units employed L-70 and Zu-23 air defense guns to destroy most of the drones during the four-day conflict with the Islamic Republic which was armed with Chinese weapons. The Indian Air Force’s Spydwr and Sudarshan S-400 air defense systems, as well as the Akash and MRSAM (Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile) were also instrumental.

Furthermore, the Army Air Defense is receiving several new radars, very short range air defense systems, jammers and laser-based systems to combat Chinese and Turkish drones.

The true game-changer will be an air defense system with a 350 kilometer range being developed under the ambitious Project Kusha as the DRDO continues to manufacture the very short-range air defense missile systems (VSHORADS), which have a 6 kilometer interception range. India intends to put this long-range system into service by 2028-2029. The defense minister authorized the AoN to purchase five of its squadrons for the IAF at a cost of Rs 21,700 crore in September 2023.

Interestingly, defense inventories have risen since “Operation Sindoor” which targeted Pakistani terror facilities. The stock prices of BEL (Bharat Electronics Limited), BEML (previously Bharat Earth Movers Limited), BDL (Bharat Dynamics Limited) and Paras Defence have increased by up to 43% in the past month and 81% in the last three months.

What is QRSAM

A cutting-edge, domestic air defense system called the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) was created to protect armored and motorized mechanized forces from enemy aerial threats. The short-range air defense system designed to meet the demands of the Indian Army’s frontline, has substantially improved India’s domestic defense capabilities.

Since QRSAM is a canister-based system, it is kept and used in compartments that have been expressly made for the purpose. The environment inside the canister is regulated which not only makes transportation and storage simpler but also greatly extends the weapons’ shelf life.

The complete weapon system can provide air defense while in motion as it is propped up on a platform that is both mobile and maneuverable. The command and control mechanism for the QRSAM armament ensemble is completely automated. It also has one launcher and two radars.

It has a mid-course inertial navigation system with a two-way data link and terminal active seeker that was developed by DRDO. It is small and employs a single stage solid propelled missile. It is intended for high mobility and quick deployment in dynamic battlefield settings and was created by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

Why QRSAM is important

Indian troops can maneuver with continuous air support from the QRSAM, which is mounted on an 8×8 high-mobility Ashok Leyland Defence Systems vehicle and can fire either on-the-go or from brief stops. It includes a tracking radar that works at 80 kilometers and a phased array surveillance radar that can detect up to 120 kilometers of distance.

Its dual radar structure, the Active Array Battery Surveillance Radar and the Active Array Battery Multifunction Radar, is a major technological achievement. Both radars offer 360-degree coverage for the simultaneous engagement, tracking and identification of multiple aerial objects.

It is also connected with Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) technology. The system is capable of engaging several aerial targets, including fighter planes, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and other airborne threats even when it is moving or making brief stops. It has the ability to engage six targets at once.

The QRSAM has been built to detect threats as far as 10 kilometers above the ground and within a 25-30 kilometer range. It uses a laser proximity fuze coupled with an in-house active radar seeker that operates in both the Ku and X frequency bands, improving strike accuracy and lowering susceptibility to electronic jamming.

Developed for both day and night operations, QRSAM is extremely effective against contemporary aerial threats since it can destroy helicopters, drones, cruise missiles and fast-moving aircraft. Its capacity to take on several targets simultaneously guarantees strong protection for troops moving through dangerous territory.

QRSAM and India’s air defence ecosystem

In India’s multi-layered air defense shield, QRSAM serves a crucial short-range function by protecting ground forces in situations where longer-range systems would not be practical or timely enough.

It is positioned between medium to long range systems like the L-70 and Igla-S cannons and very short-range systems like the indigenous medium-range Akash Missile System which has an operating distance of about 25 kilometers, MRSAM which is developed jointly with Israel and has a range of about 70 kilometers, the Russian-made S-400 Triumf which is a long-range system with a 380-kilometer capacity and the India-Israeli medium-range missile Barak-8 with capability of about 70 kilometers.

The Army uses QRSAM for frontline air defense because of its unique mobility and responsiveness, especially along India’s delicate northern and western borders. The system will be installed in several regiments as part of a Rs 30,000 crore purchase strategy that aims to modernize the Army’s air defense regiments and improve their capacity to respond in real time to changing aerial threats.