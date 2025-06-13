‘The Kerala Story’ comes to Agra: Two Hindu sisters brainwashed, recruited into Islamic conversion network linked to J&K and ISIS fronts

A case of brainwash and religious conversion of two Hindu women has come to light in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The elder sister was the first to fall victim to the vicious trap of religious grooming and conversion by her own friend named Saima, who was from Udhampur, J&K. Later on, she groomed her younger sister. Both the sisters have been missing for the last 3 months.

According to reports, the elder daughter used to study at Dayalbagh Educational Institute in Agra. There she came in contact with Saima, who was a Muslim. The family of the victims told police that their elder daughter was so brainwashed by Saima that she disappeared in 2021. She returned after some time, but she was not the same person anymore. The family said that after coming back, she began brainwashing her younger sister. Subsequently, both the sisters disappeared from their home on March 25, 2025.

Their family, with no information of their whereabouts, approached the police, which did not pay much attention to the case initially as both the girls were adults. On May 4, 2025, an FIR was registered by the police in the case. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR registered in this case.

In the FIR, the victim’s father has clearly stated that Saima has taken away both his daughters. He also alleged that Saima has taken his daughters to get them married.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the case follows the pattern of religious conversion of vulnerable Hindu girls similar to what was shown in the movie ‘The Kerala Story’. The case has now been transferred to the cyber police in Agra.

According to police, the two sisters, who were victims of an Islamic conversion gang, have now become a part of the conversion gang. The police also found the conversion gang has links across India, including J&K, West Bengal and Delhi-NCR. Cyber experts are examining the social media accounts of the two sisters to trace their movement. Some other suspicious social media accounts are also being monitored by the police as part of the investigation.

How Islamic conversion gangs have been targeting non-Muslim women

The case highlights the serious threat posed by Islamic conversion gangs, which have been targeting non-Muslim women across the country for fulfilling their vicious agenda. The agents of these Islamic conversion gangs target young, vulnerable, non-Muslim women, usually in schools and colleges and brainwash them to convert them to Islam.

In 2020, many Christian organisations, including the Syro Malabar Church, and the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ council voiced their concerns over the growing number of Love Jihad cases in Kerala. Many Hindu organisations, grieving parents and families have also been alleging for years, that there are forces active in Kerala that are targeting young women, brainwashing them in the name of ‘religious studies’, forcefully converting them into Islam and then shipping them off to serve for ISIS as sex slaves.

In 2016 case a Hindu girl named Nimisha Sampath alias Fathima Isa, who was among four Kerala women who fled to Afghanistan, to join terror outfit ISIS after being radicalised by an ISIS frontman named Abdul Rashid. The other three women were identified as Sonia Sebastian alias Ayisha, Merrin Jacob alias Mariyam, and Raffaela.All these women converted to Islam after being brainwashed and even went to join the terrorist organisation. Nimisha and her friend Merrin, accompanied by their husbands, went to Syria and then to Afghanistan to serve the Islamic State. Nimisha is currently lodged in an Afghanistan prison after her husband, an ISIS terrorist, was killed in an attack.

Kerala has most number of radical Muslims working for ISIS in war-trodden countries. NIA has long been investigating the connection between Love Jihad, terrorist recruitment and radicalisation in Kerala.