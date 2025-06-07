Uttar Pradesh: 60-year-old Muslim man sacrifices himself to Allah’s messenger on Eid-al-Adha by slitting his throat

In a shocking incident, a Muslim in Uttar Pradesh sacrificed himself on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, a festival when Muslims slaughter various animals for sacrifice. 60-year-old Ish Mohammad slit his own throat on Saturday morning. Before killing himself, he wrote a suicide note saying he is sacrificing himself for Eid-ul-Azha. The incident took place in Udhopur village of Gauri Bazar police station area of ​​Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, he went to the local mosque to offer Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) namaz, and returned home at around 10 AM. His wife Hajra Khatoon said that after returning, he went to a hut built near the house to keep goats. At that time, his sons had not returned from Eid celebrations.

After around an hour, she heard his groaning sound. When Hajra Khatoon rushed to the hut, she saw that his neck was cut and blood was flowing from the injury. A knife was lying nearby.

After the neighbours gathered hearing her screams, police were informed. Police took him to the hospital in an ambulance. Seeing his condition, he was referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College. But Ish Mohammad died during the treatment there.

Ish wrote letter before slitting his throat, confirming that he killed himself. In the letter addressed to the administering, he wrote, “A man sacrifices a goat by raising it like his son. It is also a living being. Sacrifice should be done. I am offering my sacrifice in the name of the messenger of Allah. No one has killed me.”

The letter

He wrote that he should be buried peacefully, adding “do not be afraid of anyone.”

After his death, police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

As per reports, Ish Mohammad has three sons, and the two elder sons live with him in the village. The youngest son works in Mumbai.