Uttar Pradesh: Sahiba Bano becomes Khushi Tiwari to lure Hindu man after he disclosed his wealth in Aniruddhacharya’s show, then kills him with husband’s help to loot cash and jewellery

Sahiba Bano spotted 45-year-old Tiwari, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, in a viral video in which he was telling Hindu saint Aniruddhacharya that he owned 18 bighas of land but was unmarried.

OpIndia Staff
Deceased Indra Tiwari with Khushi Tiwari (L) and Aniruddhacharya (R)

A woman named Sahiba Bano has been arrested by police in connection with the murder of a man named Indra Kumar Tiwari whom she lured into a fake marriage by posing as Khushi Tiwari to grab his property. As per reports, Sahiba Bano spotted 45-year-old Tiwari, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, in a viral video in which he was telling Hindu saint Aniruddhacharya that he owned 18 bighas of land but was unmarried.

The case came to light after police found Tiwari’s dead body from a drain in the Hata area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar on 6th June. Initially, the dead body remained unidentified but later police matched it to a missing person’s case from Jabalpur. Police said that Tiwari was stabbed to death.

During the investigation, it was revealed that after coming to know about Tiwari’s property through the viral video, Bano hatched a plan with her husband Kaushal to grab Tiwari’s property. She adopted the fake identity of Khushi Tiwari and even forged a fake Aadhaar card. Kaushal, posing as Khushi’s brother, contacted Indra Kumar Tiwari and offered to marry off ‘his sister Khushi’ to him.

After this, Bano started talking to Indra Tiwari. On May 26, Kaushal reached Indrakumar’s village in Sohra, Madhya Pradesh with the wedding gifts, and the wedding was fixed on 5th June. However, Kaushal insisted that the wedding will take place at Gorakhpur, which Indra agreed.

Unaware of Bano and her husband’s conspiracy, Tiwari started preparations for the wedding. He bought jewellery worth lakhs for Bano and reached Gorakhpur carrying the jewellery cash, where Bano and her husband faked a wedding ceremony in a hotel to fool Tiwari. Indra Kumar even sent the photos of his wedding to his relatives in his village.

However, the next day when he asked his ‘wife’ to accompany him to his village, she refued. Bano told Tiwari that she first wanted to show him her village. Hours later, Bano and Kaushal killled Tiwari and dumped his body in a drain. They looted all the money and jewellery from Tiwari. Police said that Bano was planning to use the wedding photos to claim ownership of Tiwari’s land as his widow.

In Indra Kumar’s village, people got worried as there was information of him after the wedding, and his phone was switched off. Therefore, he villagers informed Majhauli police about this. When the villagers went to Gorakhpur with the police to search for Indrakumar, they came to know that the police had recovered an unclaimed body and were trying to identify it. The villagers idenified that it was Indra Kumar.

They also showed the police the wedding photos he had sent to them, based on which the police launched a search. The police were able to find and arrest them.

