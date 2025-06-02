Zubair, a madrasa manager in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, called a teacher to the institution on 30th May and sexually assaulted her. The accused has been apprehended by the authorities. A similar incident has also come to light from Muzaffarnagar where a cleric raped a 15-year-old student.

Zubair summoned the victim on Friday, when the madrasa was closed. She reached there with her brother who left after dropping her outside the gate. She went inside the institution but noticed that there was no student present which made her a little suspicious. Out of nowhere, Zubair appeared from within and led her to a classroom.

He claimed that he wanted to see her and then raped her. When the teacher’s condition worsened, he fled the scene. Meanwhile, when she did not return home for an extended period, her family went to the madrasa where they found her unconscious and her clothes were also disheveled. They promptly transported her to the hospital and she regained consciousness in the evening and recounted the entire ordeal in front of them.

Subsequently, the family filed a complaint with the police. On 1st June, the police arrested the perpetrator. According to Pradeep Chaturvedi, the officer in charge of the police station, the medical examination of the teacher has been completed and the offender is undergoing interrogation.

Minor raped in Muzaffarnagar

A similar case transpired in Muzaffarnagar district on 1st June where a minor girl was summoned to the madrasa under the guise of addressing her questions and teaching her. Afterward, Maulvi Saddam Hussain raped the student as she kept screaming and shouting. She then arrived home and notified her family regarding the incident after which she took her to the police station to file a report.

Circle Officer (CO) Rupali Rao stated that the police have lodged a case against the culprit under the applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. He has been taken into custody at the Nai Mandi police station.