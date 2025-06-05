Days after an audio clip of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal abusing a police officer appeared on social media, West Bengal Police has termed the recording of the phone call illegal, and seized the victim cop’s phones. In the meanwhile, Mondal has already skipped two summons issued to him to question over the matter, citing ill health, and his phone is yet to be seized by the police.

While the West Bengal police is yet to initiate any action against the TMC strongman for abusing one of its own officers, the police have launched a probe to find out how the phone call was recorded and leaked. As per reports, Birbhum police have initiated a probe to find out how the call recording of the conversation between the Bolpur inspector-in-charge (IC) Liton Halder and Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, was leaked.

In respect to that investigation, Birbhum police on Thursday confiscated two mobile phones of IC Liton Halder. As per police sources, a departmental investigation will be conducted against the IC, to find out how the audio recording of the call reached BJP leaders who posted it on social media.

In the audio of the call that emerged on 30 May, Mondal was heard abusing and threatening Liton Halder and his family, including his wife and mother, of physical harm. He had threatened that he will assault the police officer, and sexually molest his wife. Mondal also used lots of curse words in Bengali during the call, while Liton Halder kept saying that a person in such a responsible position should not use such language.

Viral audio of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal uploaded by Bongo TV. See how in the filthiest way, he is abusing a senior Police Officer of Bolpur Thana. This are all their party assets after all, Bengal Police Fraternity must come forward & seek accountability from Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/CTwZ2eJvMv — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) May 30, 2025

After the audio went viral, a case was registered against him under section Section 222 (threatening a public servant), 132 (assault or criminal force used against a public servant), 75 (sexual harassment), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). TMC instructed Mondal to issue an apology within 4 hours, and he did so within 40 minutes.

Police security given to Mondal was also withdrawn after the incident. However, while police have confiscated the phone of the police officer who received threats and abuses from the TMC leader, the phone of Anubrata Mondal is yet to be seized. While he is booked under serious charges under BNS, he has not been detailed, and he has been avoiding summons using a medical certificate.

As police stared probe to find how the call recording was released, an internal investigation against the police officer on corruption charges made by the TMC leader has also been started. Notably, Anubrata Mandal had accused the IC of Bolpur police station of colluding with the sand mafia. He even claimed that Haldar asked for money when he went to the police station to lodge a complaint against the sand mafia.