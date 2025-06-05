Thursday, June 5, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAnubrata Mondal viral audio: WB Police seize phones of the cop, who was threatened...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Anubrata Mondal viral audio: WB Police seize phones of the cop, who was threatened and abused, saying call recording was illegal, TMC leader not questioned and his phone not confiscated yet

Birbhum police have initiated a probe to find out how the call recording of the conversation between the Bolpur inspector-in-charge (IC) Liton Halder and Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, was leaked. They confiscated the phone of IC Liton Halder, but yet to seize the TMC leader's phone.

OpIndia Staff

Days after an audio clip of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal abusing a police officer appeared on social media, West Bengal Police has termed the recording of the phone call illegal, and seized the victim cop’s phones. In the meanwhile, Mondal has already skipped two summons issued to him to question over the matter, citing ill health, and his phone is yet to be seized by the police.

While the West Bengal police is yet to initiate any action against the TMC strongman for abusing one of its own officers, the police have launched a probe to find out how the phone call was recorded and leaked. As per reports, Birbhum police have initiated a probe to find out how the call recording of the conversation between the Bolpur inspector-in-charge (IC) Liton Halder and Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, was leaked.

In respect to that investigation, Birbhum police on Thursday confiscated two mobile phones of IC Liton Halder. As per police sources, a departmental investigation will be conducted against the IC, to find out how the audio recording of the call reached BJP leaders who posted it on social media.

In the audio of the call that emerged on 30 May, Mondal was heard abusing and threatening Liton Halder and his family, including his wife and mother, of physical harm. He had threatened that he will assault the police officer, and sexually molest his wife. Mondal also used lots of curse words in Bengali during the call, while Liton Halder kept saying that a person in such a responsible position should not use such language.

After the audio went viral, a case was registered against him under section Section 222 (threatening a public servant), 132 (assault or criminal force used against a public servant), 75 (sexual harassment), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). TMC instructed Mondal to issue an apology within 4 hours, and he did so within 40 minutes.

Police security given to Mondal was also withdrawn after the incident. However, while police have confiscated the phone of the police officer who received threats and abuses from the TMC leader, the phone of Anubrata Mondal is yet to be seized. While he is booked under serious charges under BNS, he has not been detailed, and he has been avoiding summons using a medical certificate.

As police stared probe to find how the call recording was released, an internal investigation against the police officer on corruption charges made by the TMC leader has also been started. Notably, Anubrata Mandal had accused the IC of Bolpur police station of colluding with the sand mafia. He even claimed that Haldar asked for money when he went to the police station to lodge a complaint against the sand mafia.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Dassault Aviation partners with Tata Advanced Systems to make Rafale fighter jet’s fuselage in India, cutting-edge facility to be set up in Hyderabad

OpIndia Staff -
Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the country’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains.
News Reports

Bengaluru stampede: How a toxic cocktail of government apathy, mismanagement and chaos claimed 11 lives

Shraddha Pandey -
Despite knowing the popularity of RCB in Bengaluru and the significance of the franchise’s first IPL title, the state government grossly underestimated the turnout or perhaps they were not much concerned about the possibility of a stampede-like situation as they were engrossed in encashing the triumphant moment.

With Vande Bharat, Kashmir valley ‘connected’ to India: Read about the engineering marvels on USBRL, over ₹43,000 crores and Modi govt’s Railways push to...

What are rare earth magnets, and how China’s export regulations are expected to hit India EV manufacturing, read here

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif now wants Trump to facilitate dialogue with India

Punjab Police busts weapons smuggling module from Pakistan, 2 persons arrested in Tarn Taran

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com