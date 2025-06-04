Wednesday, June 4, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

Punjab: YouTuber Jasbir Singh, with over 1 Million subscribers, arrested for spying for Pakistan, has links with Jyoti Malhotra and Pakistani espionage network

Jasbir even tried to remove any evidence of his correspondence with these PIOs following Jyoti Malhotra's arrest in order to evade investigation

OpIndia Staff
Image from Financial Express
Image via Financial Express

A major espionage network, with suspected ties to handlers and terrorist organizations located in Pakistan, has been uncovered by the Punjab Police. Jasbir Singh, a YouTuber from Mahlan village in Rupnagar of Ropar district was taken into custody by the authorities, shared DGP (Director General of Police) Punjab Police on Wednesday, 4th June.

The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Mohali has started a thorough inquiry into the actions of Jasbir Singh who runs “Jaan Mahal” YouTube channel with over 1.1 million subscribers. The inquiry has been initiated based on intelligence inputs.

Jasbir is allegedly linked with PIO (Pakistan Intelligence Operative) Shakir, also known as Jatt Randhawa, who is a member of a terrorism-supported espionage network. Jasbir was also in frequent touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, a Pakistani national and expelled Pak High Commission staffer as well as Hisar-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who is currently in custody on espionage charges.

“Investigations have revealed that Jasbir attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on Danish’s invitation, where he met Pakistani Army officials and vloggers. He travelled to Pakistan on three occasions (2020, 2021, 2024), and his electronic devices contained multiple Pakistan-based numbers, now under detailed forensic scrutiny,” informed DGP Punjab Police.

Jasbir even tried to remove any evidence of his correspondence with these PIOs following Jyoti Malhotra’s arrest in order to evade investigation. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at SSOC Mohali.

DGP Punjab Police added, “Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators. Punjab Police reaffirms its unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security and neutralizing all threats posed by such anti-national elements.”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

