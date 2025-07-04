The trucker community, including both drivers and owners, staged a protest after a sub-inspector allegedly vandalised nearly 30 trucks near the West Bengal’s New Alipore railway siding in the N-block. Four sub-inspectors attached to the New Alipore police station were suspended by Lalbazar on the evening of Wednesday, July 9.

The protesters also launched a demonstration by parking their vehicles on the road from Wednesday morning. They claimed that the police took action because they refused to comply with an alleged “extortion attempt” of the cops. The truckers blocked the intersection road near the police station, causing inconvenience to school students and the general public.

Local sources claimed that the incident began around midnight on Tuesday, July 8, when truckers had parked their vehicles on Brahmabandhab Upadhyay Road and the adjacent New Alipore siding, a routine practice for decades. Around 12:30 AM, the police arrived and began vandalising the trucks under the pretext of ‘illegal parking’. Windows were shattered, and front tyres were deflated.

#WATCH | New Alipore, Kolkata (West Bengal): New Alipore Truck Owners Association alleges that at least 30 trucks were vandalised by New Alipore Police personnel last night over parking issue.



Kolkata Police say that three personnel have been suspended in this case. pic.twitter.com/sf5aaLY4OQ — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Association member Rajen Singh said, “Cops repeatedly demand money and harass us when we can’t pay. Our trucks have been vandalised earlier as well, but Tuesday’s harassment crossed all limits.” The police denied the harassment allegations but stated that a probe is underway “to ascertain the case details.”

The New Alipore police later persuaded the protesters to disperse by assuring them that action would be taken. Deputy Commissioner (South) Priyobrata Roy said, “We have suspended four sub-inspectors pending further enquiry.” Sources added that prima facie evidence, as sought by Lalbazar’s top brass, indicated that the conduct of the suspended officers was “not in line with the rules of service.”

“At least 30 trucks have been damaged in what we strongly condemn as an unprovoked act of vandalism by the police. The road in question has long been used for truck parking due to its proximity to the railway siding. If the police have an issue with on-road parking near the siding, then the siding needs to be relocated outside the city. We demand a clear explanation from the police—why was such destruction carried out? Who will bear the losses? As members of the trucker community, we are already burdened by relentless extortion and harassment. This latest incident only deepens our sense of injustice. We will not remain silent. We are determined to escalate the matter to the highest authorities to seek accountability and justice,” said Sajal Ghosh, secretary of the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators’ Association.