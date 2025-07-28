In a significant case that has sparked fresh debate over foreign-funded religious conversions in India, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested an American national and his Indian associate for allegedly attempting to convert locals to Christianity by offering financial inducements. A minor has also been detained in connection with the case.

Accused identified: Foreign national linked to conversion bid

According to police officials, the accused have been identified as Schaefer Javin Jacob (41), a resident of California, USA, and Steven Vijay Kadam (46), a resident of Raisoni Society, Pimpri. Jacob had been staying in a rented flat near Mukai Chowk, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Investigations revealed that Jacob had been visiting India since 2016 on tourist and business visas, raising concerns about the potential misuse of visa provisions to carry out religious propagation under the guise of legitimate travel.

FIR details: Alleged attempt to lure Hindu man with money and promises

The First Information Report (FIR), filed by Sunny Dhanani (27), a Hindu-Sindhi resident of Pimpri, describes in detail how the accused visited his home around 11:30 AM on Sunday, July 27. As per the complaint, Jacob and Kadam allegedly urged him to embrace Christianity, promising him and his family peace, wealth, mental well-being, and financial support in return.

A copy of FIR in the case

The FIR further states that the accused attempted to present themselves as religiously well-versed individuals, quoting from Hindu scriptures and presenting Christianity as a superior path to salvation. When Dhanani became suspicious, he promptly reported the matter to the Pimpri Police Station, leading to their arrest.

“They told me that if I accepted Christianity, I would be happy, mentally peaceful, and financially stable. They also promised help from foreign sources,” Dhanani stated in the FIR.

Digital trail and systematic outreach suspected

Police believe that Jacob and Kadam may have been involved in a broader effort to influence and convert individuals, potentially using WhatsApp, mobile calls, and face-to-face interactions to reach out to local families. The FIR also notes the use of emotional manipulation and selective interpretation of religious texts to push their agenda.

Police have seized electronic devices and literature that may have been used for religious indoctrination. Forensic analysis and financial trail investigations are currently underway.

Minor detained; role under investigation

Authorities have also taken a minor boy into custody, whose role in the case remains unclear. It is suspected that he may have been used to gain the trust of families or assist in meetings and outreach.

Legal action under the BNS and the foreigners act

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have registered a case against the accused under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Foreigners Act. They have been charged under Section 299 of the BNS, which pertains to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and Section 3(5) for attempting to convert individuals through inducement. In addition, Sections 14(b) and 14(c) of the Foreigners Act have been invoked against the American national for allegedly engaging in activities that violate the terms and conditions of his visa.

A senior officer from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police stated:

“We are taking this matter seriously. Misuse of a tourist visa for religious propagation is a violation of national security norms and will be dealt with strictly.”

Rising Concerns Over Religious Conversions

This case has added to growing concerns over organised foreign-funded religious conversions in India, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas. Several social organisations have demanded a wider investigation into Jacob’s visits since 2016 and his connections within India.

It is believed that the accused had built a network of contacts in Pimpri-Chinchwad and may have attempted similar activities with other vulnerable individuals or families.

The American national is currently in judicial custody, and immigration authorities have been notified. He may face deportation, and his visa may be revoked permanently.

Meanwhile, investigations continue into the source of funds, the network supporting such activities, and whether other foreign nationals may be involved.