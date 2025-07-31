On Thursday, July 31, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that his government has reclaimed over 182 square kilometers of land from encroachers. CM Sarma stated that these Muslim encroaches demand an exclusive ‘Miya Land’.

Addressing a press conference, CM Sarma said, “The Assam government has reclaimed 182 square kilometers of land from encroachers. Now these same infiltrators are demanding a separate ‘Miya Land’ state. Their dream will surely come true – but not in India, but in Bangladesh or Afghanistan. And I will definitely assist them in reaching there.”

असम सरकार ने अतिक्रमणकारियों से 182 वर्ग किलोमीटर भूमि वापस ली है। अब यही घुसपैठिए एक अलग 'Miya Land' राज्य की मांग कर रहे हैं।



उनका यह सपना जरूर पूरा होगा – लेकिन भारत में नहीं,

बल्कि बांग्लादेश या अफ़ग़ानिस्तान में। और वहाँ तक पहुँचने में मैं उनकी सहायता ज़रूर करूँगा। pic.twitter.com/HAbiJvIIdB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 31, 2025

He further announced that a survey will be conducted in Guwahati to identify illegal settlers and encroachers and remove them from the area.

“In the hills of Guwahati, we conducted a survey to identify the encroachers settled there and to remove them from Guwahati. This survey will not have any impact on the indigenous people of Assam,” CM Sarma said.

गुवाहाटी के पहाड़ों में हमने एक सर्वेक्षण किया था, ताकि वहां बैठे अतिक्रमणकारियों की पहचान कर सके और उन्हें गुवाहाटी से बाहर निकाल पाए।



ये सर्वेक्षण असम के मूलनिवासियों पर कोई प्रभाव नहीं डालेगा। pic.twitter.com/gPk4eK2rZB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 31, 2025

Notably, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, Assam is at the forefront of detecting, detaining and deporting illegal immigrants.

Currently, a massive eviction drive is being carried out by the Assam government against illegal infiltration. A part of it involves clearing 11,000 bighas (approximately 3,600 acres) of land in the Rengma Reserve forest at Uriamghat, bordering Nagaland.

Earlier this month, the chief minister informed that around 29 lakh bighas (nearly 10 lakh acres) of land in Assam is reported to be occupied by “Bangladeshi infiltrators and doubtful citizens.” In 2021, a campaign was initiated to reclaim the property but they encountered international pressure to cease these actions. This project commenced in 2021, and to date, roughly 77,420 bighas of land (25,500 acres) have been cleared of encroachments.

Earlier, on 12th July in Assam, an eviction operation took place in the Paikan Reserve Forest located in the Goalpara district. 140 hectares (equivalent to 1038 to 1040 bighas) of forest land had been unlawfully taken over, predominantly by illegal Muslim immigrants.