

On July 4, All India News journalist Supriya Pathak and cameraman Shyam were brutally attacked by an Islamist mob in the Bengali colony of the Seemapuri area of ​​Delhi. The Burqa-clad women assaulted Supriya and pulled her hair, along with attacking the cameraman accompanying her.

This, however, is not the first time that Islamist mobs have attacked Hindu journalists. There have been numerous incidents wherein Muslim mobs assaulted Hindu journalists if their reporting centered on bringing up facts instead of peddling the Muslim victimhood narrative. OpIndia has compiled 14 such incidents.

All India News reporter Supriya and cameraman Shyam attacked by Muslim mob in Seemapuri

On Friday, 4th July 2025 evening, All India News reporter Supriya Pathak and her cameraman Shyam were brutally attacked by a Muslim mob in the Bengali settlement of the Seemapuri area of ​​Delhi. The attack took place when Supriya was reporting on the issue of illegal encroachment on government land and slums and her cameraman Shyam was holding the camera in front of a mosque near the Bengali market.

कल रात दिल्ली की सीमापुरी बंगाली बस्ती में सरकारी ज़मीन पर हो रहे अवैध कब्ज़े की रिपोर्टिंग कर रहीं पत्रकार सुप्रिया पाठक और कैमरामैन श्याम पर हिंसक भीड़ ने हमला किया।



– फोन, माइक, कैमरा, वॉलेट सब छीन लिया गया।

– महिला पत्रकार को इतनी बेरहमी से पीटा गया कि पैर टूट गया, ये… pic.twitter.com/yQZMiVVYRm — Shubham Shukla (@ShubhamShuklaMP) July 5, 2025

The Burqa-clad Muslim women pulled Supriya’s hair, and the mob assaulted both her and her cameraman Shyam with stones and belts. Supriya’s leg suffered a fracture in this attack. The attackers snatched the camera and mic along with Supriya’s phone and purse.

Muslim mob attacks Hindu woman journalist in Delhi

On Wednesday, 2 July 2025 in Delhi, a Hindu female journalist went to talk to some Muslims residing there illegally. In no time, a Muslim mob surrounded her and started beating her. The fundamentalists attacked the female journalist with stones while she was reporting. When she questioned their illegal stay there, the mob started threatening her with a knife.

डरी हुई क़ौम



जब एक महिला पत्रकार अवैध रूप से रह रहे कुछ मुसलमानों से बात करने गई, तो उन्होंने उस पर पत्थर फेंकना शुरू कर दिया और चाकू लेकर पहुंच गए!! pic.twitter.com/fgmlMgv6pd — Ocean Jain (@ocjain4) July 2, 2025

Female journalist doing ground report from Jaipur’s Muslim-dominated area, gets threats and chased out

In Rajasthan’s Jaipur, a female journalist went to a Muslim-dominated area for reporting on 28th April 2025. The Muslim mob asked the female journalist to turn off the camera, and when she refused to do so, they threatened her and started chasing her out of the area.

"कैमरा ऑफ करो, बताता हूँ!"



मुस्लिम बहुल इलाके में रिपोर्टिंग कर रहे एक पत्रकार को स्थानीय मुसलमानों ने खुलेआम धमकी दी।



यह घिनौना और असहिष्णु व्यवहार है, जो लोकतंत्र और स्वतंत्रता की धज्जियाँ उड़ाता है! pic.twitter.com/7ObtIO0ln8 — Manoj Singh (@PracticalSpy) April 28, 2025

Sudarshan News journalists attacked by pro-Waqf board mob in Delhi

On 17th March 2025, Muslim protesters were protesting against Waqf in Delhi. Like other media persons, journalists of Sudarshan News also asked questions about this to the Muslims gathered there. Since the Muslims interacting with the reporter could not answer, they resorted to what they are best at and attacked the journalists.

AmarUjala journalist attacked by Muslim mob in Haldwani, Nainital

On 8 February 2024, an administrative team reached Haldwani in Nainital to demolish the illegal mosque and madrassas built in Banbhulpura. Media personnel were also present there during this time. Miffed over the decision to demolish the mosque despite it being illegal, the local Muslims not only assaulted the administrative teams but also beat up journalists.

Ironically, these included journalists who had once published news in support of the same Islamists. Amar Ujala journalist Rajendra Singh Bisht was also injured in this attack. Not only this, Muslims also burnt down police stations and petrol pumps and tried to burn a policeman alive.

Hindu journalists were selectively attacked in Haldwani

In the February 2024 violence in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, the rioting Muslims identified the police officials and the Hindu journalists reporting there and attacked them. Sanjay, a journalist at Amrit Vichar was also critically injured in this attack and was admitted to the ICU for several days.

Monis and Ehsaan chopped off the fingers of a journalist in Lucknow

In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the renowned and courageous journalist Kavi Tiwari was ambushed by Mohammad Monis, Mohammad Ehsan and his companions on 29th April 2025. The Muslim assailants attacked Kavi Tiwari when he was going to the temple.

Tiwari suffered serious injuries in this sudden attack. The attackers stabbed him several times with a knife, due to which not only his fingers but also his face was badly cut.

Muslims stopped a woman journalist’s car for hours in Jharkhand

On 18 October 2024, journalist Archana reached Pakur in Jharkhand to report on illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis staying there. When her car was passing through Pakur, Muslims came close to Archana’s car and threatened her. Muslims stopped her car created a ruckus for a long time and prevented her from leaving. However, Archana somehow managed to save her life and get out of there.

Female journalist beaten up in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh

On 31 March 2024, in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, female journalist Archana Tiwari, who had gone to report after the death of Mukhtar Ansari, was attacked by a Muslim mob. During the reporting, the female journalist was also pushed and shoved by the local Muslims. Archana was also injured in this attack.

Dainik Jagran journalist attacked by Muslim mob

On 10 July 2024, Dainik Jagran journalist Amit was attacked with a sharp weapon by people of the Muslim community in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He suffered serious injuries in this. Amit somehow saved his life from the Muslim mob.

Muslim mob attacked Sudarshan News journalist

A journalist of Sudarshan News was reporting on 31 August 2023. Meanwhile, a Muslim man attacked him. Not only this, he also tried to run his car over the journalist. Due to this, the journalist fell to the ground.

Muslim mob attacks woman journalist who exposed cow slaughter in Karnataka

On 5 December 2020, a Muslim mob attacked a female journalist who exposed the truth of the illegal cow slaughter gang in Pension Mohalla of Hassan district in Karnataka. The burqa-clad women in the mob not only misbehaved with the female journalist but also threatened to kill her.

Republic TV journalist Pooja Prasanna attacked by a Muslim mob in Kerala



Republic TV journalist Pooja Prasanna was attacked by a Muslim mob while covering the Sabarimala temple on 17 October 2018 in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. Meanwhile, Islamic fundamentalists also tried to break the glass of Pooja Prasanna’s car.

India Today journalist attacked for reporting on illegal slaughterhouse in Karnataka

On 10 August 2018, while an India Today journalist was reporting on a raid against illegal slaughterhouses in Kodipalya village in Karnataka’s Ramnagar district, a Muslim mob attacked the journalist and the police team outside the slaughterhouse. After the raid, 71 calves were rescued and an FIR was registered against 7 accused.

There is an evident pattern that Islamists are following across the country and that pattern is to resort to violence to silence those voices, especially media voices, which do not align with their agenda. When journalists question them about any illegal construction and these Muslims do not have an answer, then they start deadly attacks to prevent the truth of their sinister intentions from coming out.