Exclusive: Burqa-clad women assault Hindu journalist, reporting on anti-encroachment drive in Seemapuri, Muslim mob unleashes mayhem on streets
Exclusive: Burqa-clad women assault Hindu journalist, reporting on anti-encroachment drive in Seemapuri, Muslim mob unleashes mayhem on streets

Despite severe injuries, including a fractured leg, and clear video evidence of the assault, Delhi Police has made no arrests, and the victims have not been given an FIR copy.

Anurag
Muslim mob attacks journalists in Delhi Seemapuri
Burqa-clad women and boys attack media crew in Delhi Seemapuri over encroachment report (Image: OpIndia Hindi)

On 4th July 2025, All India News reporter Supriya Pathak and her cameraman Shyam were brutally attacked by a mob of Islamic extremists. The incident took place in the evening when they were reporting on illegal encroachments and slum settlements on government land near a mosque in Bengali Market, Delhi under Seemapuri police station area. The incident has raised serious concerns over press freedom, communal harmony and the state of law and order in the national capital.

According to the victims, a mob of burqa-clad women and underage boys not only beat them up mercilessly, but also looted their equipment, cash and personal belongings. So far, no arrests have been made, nor has a copy of the FIR been provided to the victims, exposing inaction by the Delhi Police. The Delhi administration is yet to issue any statement on the matter.

Mob turns violent outside mosque over camera presence

At around 6 PM on Friday evening, Supriya and Shyam reached the 200-foot road area near Bengali Basti to expose illegal occupations on government land. The issue has been brewing between locals and authorities for a long time. There are illegal jhuggis, ongoing constructions, and allegedly Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlers adding complexity to the matter.

When the duo began setting up their camera in front of the mosque, a few locals objected. The protest was initially verbal but quickly escalated into physical violence. A group of 20–30 people soon swelled to over 200. Burqa-clad women and minor boys surrounded the journalists.

They attacked Supriya and Shyam with sticks, fists and kicks. Supriya was dragged along the road and beaten so badly that her leg was fractured. Her body bore multiple injuries. Shyam suffered severe facial wounds and was repeatedly punched on the head. The attackers snatched Supriya’s mobile, camera, mic, batteries and cash, while Shyam’s watch and wallet were looted.

Media crew tried escaping in DTC bus but even that was attacked

In a desperate attempt to save themselves, the journalists boarded a DTC bus. However, the mob followed and surrounded the vehicle. They smashed the windows and forcefully pulled both Supriya and Shyam out. Shockingly, instead of providing any help, the driver of the bus forced them off the vehicle. The attackers even damaged the vehicle, causing loss to public property. A video of the incident has now surfaced.

Victim recounts ordeal to OpIndia

Speaking to OpIndia, the victims said that they were assaulted separately – Supriya by one group and Shyam by another. A few bikers attempted to intervene but were pushed off their bikes and assaulted. Eventually, some policemen arrived and helped the journalists get away on a motorcycle, though even then the mob chased them, throwing stones and whipping belts.

No help from locals, police response delayed

The incident caused a traffic jam on the road. There were many bystanders, but no one came forward to help the journalists. Some pedestrians made an effort but backed off after facing threats and religiously charged chants from the mob. One passer-by tried to take Supriya away on his bike, but he was also beaten. Finally, a policeman intervened and escorted them to a safer location.

The injured journalists were rushed to Seemapuri Police Station and then sent to GTB Hospital for medical examination. Even after reaching at 9 PM, the medical procedures were so delayed that they could only leave around 4 AM. Supriya’s leg is now in plaster and she is unable to walk, while Shyam too remains badly injured.

Attack bore signs of extremist planning

Veteran journalist Ashok Srivastava posted on X, stating that the attack appeared planned, as the coverage could have exposed several illegal activities.

The active participation of Muslim women and minor boys in the assault is especially disturbing. The women not only physically attacked the journalists but also hurled abuses and made religiously charged remarks. The minors’ involvement highlights how deeply radical ideology has percolated into the younger generation.

Targeted for being Hindu?

Some residents believe that the journalists were targeted because they were Hindu, and that the attackers were confident the police would avoid taking action due to the attackers’ religious identity. It has been alleged that in such cases, mobs from the Muslim community often gherao police stations and pressure the authorities not to take any action. This sense of impunity emboldens such violent mobs to take the law into their own hands.

There are also claims that illegal occupiers enjoy political protection in Delhi, which discourages the administration from acting against them. Certain political parties are accused of settling illegal immigrants in the area for vote-bank gains, leading to a rise in such violent incidents.

What has raised alarms is that despite the seriousness of the assault, the Delhi Police has yet to take any firm action. The victims have not been provided with a copy of the FIR and none of the attackers has been arrested. It is also being alleged that instead of pursuing the attackers, police are harassing the victim journalists while the assailants roam freely.

This report was published on OpIndia Hindi and can be checked here.

