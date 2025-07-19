Bihar’s Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Kundan Krishnan, issued a public apology on Saturday after his earlier remarks linking the rise in murders to the lack of farm work before the monsoon.

In a fresh statement, Krishnan clarified that his comments were misinterpreted and not aimed at disrespecting farmers. The controversy erupted following his recent press briefing in which he claimed that the surge in murders in Bihar could be attributed to idleness caused by the gap in agricultural work before the monsoon.

Addressing the issue, Krishnan said, “In the earlier press conference…a part of the speech given by me was presented in detail. There has been a controversy over this.”

“The speech given by me did not mean that the farmers of our country, our forefathers, had anything to do with any criminal incidents. In fact, they have always been and will always be worthy of our respect,” he added.

Krishnan also shared his personal connection to farming, saying, “My forefathers were also farmers, and I have a deep connection with my village and the agricultural society. Behind every criminal incident, there are only criminals and they have no caste or religion.”

He later added, “I have a lot of respect for the farmers, but still, if my speech has hurt anyone, then I am sorry for that and I apologise for that.”

Earlier in the day, lashing out at ADG’s statement, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that the statement was “pointless”, further stating that speaking this way about the providers of food was wrong.

Speaking to ANI, Paswan stated that instead of blaming farmers, the administration must take responsibility and fulfil its duties rather than washing its hands clean.

“Such statements are pointless. This kind of comment seems like an attempt to sweep things under the rug. Speaking in this manner about the providers of food (farmers) is incorrect. The administration must take responsibility and fulfil its duties. You can’t wash your hands clean by simply saying, Farmers are committing crimes, If crime is happening, that’s worrying. It demands your attention and accountability,” Paswan told ANI.

Paswan said that even if a single incident of crime happens, it was the responsibility of the state government.

