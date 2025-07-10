In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defiantly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s demands to terminate the criminal trial of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. He condemned Trump’s accompanying threat of 50% tariffs on Brazilian imports as an assault on national sovereignty. The confrontation, unfolding over 48 hours of public exchanges, marks the deepest rift in U.S.-Brazil relations in decades.

Trump’s ultimatum: Tariffs linked to “witch hunt” claims

The crisis erupted Wednesday when Trump announced via Truth Social a sweeping 50% tariff on all Brazilian goods effective 1st August, 2025. In a letter addressed directly to Lula, Trump explicitly tied the punitive measure to Brazil’s prosecution of Bolsonaro—who faces charges of orchestrating a coup to overturn the 2022 election results that returned Lula to power.

“Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro… in a terrible way. This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!” Trump wrote. He further accused Brazil’s Supreme Court of issuing “hundreds of SECRET and UNLAWFUL Censorship Orders” against U.S. tech companies—a claim he directed the U.S. Trade Representative to investigate under Section 301 trade provisions.

The announcement triggered a 2% plunge in Brazil’s currency, the real, and emergency meetings in Brasília involving Lula, his vice president, finance minister, and key advisers. Analysts warned U.S. consumers could face sharp price hikes on coffee, orange juice, and beef—products heavily reliant on Brazilian imports.

Lula’s unyielding response: Sovereignty and reciprocity

Within hours, Lula fired back on social media platform X, delivering a point-by-point rebuttal that blended economic data with a fierce defense of Brazil’s judicial independence.

“Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage. The judicial proceedings against those responsible for planning the coup d’état fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of Brazil’s Judicial Branch and, as such, are not subject to any interference or threats.”

Lula also summoned the US ambassador for clarification and labeled Trump’s letter “offensive and inaccurate,” reaffirming that judicial matters in Brazil are not negotiable and that the country’s laws apply equally to all, including foreign companies operating within its borders.

Amid escalating tensions, Lula called on the US to respect Brazil’s sovereignty and stop attempts to interfere in its internal affairs. He emphasized that the defense of democracy in Brazil is a matter solely for Brazilians, and that “no one is above the law, especially those who threaten freedom and the rule of law”.

Crucially, Lula invoked Brazil’s newly enacted Economic Reciprocity Law, signaling plans for proportional countermeasures against the tariffs. He dismantled Trump’s claim of a U.S. trade deficit with Brazil, citing U.S. government statistics showing a $410 billion surplus in America’s favor over the past 15 years. In 2024 alone, the U.S. exported $49.7 billion in goods to Brazil while importing $42.3 billion—a $7.4 billion surplus.

The Bolsonaro factor: A “persecuted” ally or coup plotter?

At the heart of the clash lies the legal fate of Bolsonaro—a Trump ally often dubbed the “Trump of the Tropics.” Brazil’s Supreme Court is trying the former president for allegedly mobilging military leaders to block Lula’s 2023 inauguration after his electoral defeat. If convicted, Bolsonaro faces up to 40 years in prison.

Trump has repeatedly framed the trial as political persecution, echoing his description of his own legal troubles. “He is not guilty of anything, except having fought for THE PEOPLE,” Trump asserted Monday, prompting Brazil’s Foreign Ministry to summon the U.S. chargé d’affaires in protest.

Bolsonaro, barred from office until 2030 for election fraud claims, thanked Trump for his support, calling his prosecution “a legal aberration… obvious to anyone with common sense.” His son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, has lobbied Republicans in Washington for sanctions against Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversees the case.

What comes next?

With Brazil vowing reciprocal tariffs under its Economic Reciprocity Law, billions in trade hang in the balance. The U.S. imports one-third of its coffee and over half its orange juice from Brazil—meaning American consumers could soon feel the pinch.

As Lula affirmed: “Sovereignty, respect and the unwavering defense of the interests of the Brazilian people are the values that guide our relationship with the world”, the stage is set for a protracted confrontation between Western Hemisphere’s two largest democracies, testing the limits of economic coercion and judicial independence.