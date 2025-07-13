Sunday, July 13, 2025
Delhi: Body of DU student Sneha Debnath found in Geeta Colony days after she went missing, note discovered in her room indicates suicide

Sneha had been reported missing since July 7, sparking a widespread search and intense concern from her family and authorities

OpIndia Staff

Days after 19-year-old Sneha Debnath, a student at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College in Delhi University, went missing, her body has been recovered from a river under the Geeta Colony flyover on Sunday. The body was discovered following an extensive search operation by the Delhi Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Sneha had been reported missing since July 7, sparking a widespread search and intense concern from her family and authorities. Sneha, originally from Sabroom, Tripura, was last in contact with her family early on July 7. In her final call to her mother, she mentioned she was heading to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station with a friend named Pitunia to drop her.

However, Pitunia later confirmed she never met Sneha that morning, deepening the mystery surrounding her disappearance. The family traced the driver of cab booked by Sneha that morning, who revealed that he had dropped Sneha near Delhi’s Signature Bridge, a location notorious for safety concerns and lack of CCTV cameras, severely hampering the investigation.

The search intensified with the involvement of NDRF, conducting operations over a seven-kilometer radius, but initially yielded no results for days.

Sneha’s family noted she had not withdrawn any money in the past four months and left without any belongings, except her phone, which was later found switched off. She had a small balance in her bank account, which remained unchanged. This raised alarming questions about her state of mind and circumstances leading to her disappearance.

A distressing development came to light when a note, written in Sneha’s handwriting, was discovered in her Delhi residence. The note read, “I just feel like a failure and burden and it was getting unbearable to live like this. I had decided to end my life by jumping from Signature Bridge. There is no foul play involved; it was my decision.”

The Delhi Police have stated that the investigation is ongoing, with no foul play suspected at this stage, but they are exploring all angles to understand the full circumstances of her death.

