ED raids 35 premises linked to Anil Ambani’s RAAGA firms: Here’s what the probe agency found in its investigation

On 24th July 2025, the Enforcement Directorate launched a massive search operation at 35 premises, 50 companies and over 25 persons allegedly linked to money laundering case against Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAGA) Companies.

Mumbai, Maharashtra (Update): Enforcement Directorate is conducting search operations at multiple locations linked to businessman Anil Ambani. Since 7 AM, ED officials from Delhi and Mumbai have been carrying out raids, including at the Reliance office, where the main gate has… https://t.co/ls8DV6xsvl pic.twitter.com/Vud56vOmGd — IANS (@ians_india) July 24, 2025

The move followed an investigation launched by the ED under the offence of alleged money laundering by RAAGA companies subsequent to recording of an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

As per the officials, other agencies and institutions have also shared information with ED, such as, the National Housing Bank, SEBI, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) and Bank of Baroda.

“Preliminary investigation by ED has revealed well-planned and thought after scheme to divert and siphon off public money by cheating banks, shareholders, investors and other public institutions. The offence of bribing bank officials including, promoter of Yes Banks Limited is also under scanner,” officials, privy to the development said.

Dramatic increased in corporate loans, illegal loan diversion, and “calculated scheme” to defraud banks, investors, and shareholders: What the preliminary investigation by ED revealed about the quid pro quo nexus

Preliminary investigation reveals illegal loan diversion of around Rs 3,000 crores from Yes Bank (period 2017 to 2019). ED said it has found that just before the loan was granted, the Yes Bank promoters received money in their concerns.

“ED has found gross violations in Yes Bank loan approvals to RAAGA companies, such as, Credit Approval Memorandums (CAMs) were back-dated, Investments were proposed without any due diligence and credit analysis in violation of Banks Credit Policy inter alia,” said the Officials.

In violation of the loan terms, the officials said, these loans were further diverted to many group companies and shell companies.

“Some red flags found by ED include- loans given to entities with weak financials, no proper documentation of loans, no due diligence, borrowers have common addresses, and common directors etc., diversion of loans to promoter group entities, ever greening of GPC loans, loans onward lent on same date, loans disbursed on same date as date of application, loans disbursed prior to sanction, Misrepresentation of financials,” the officials said.

Furthermore, the probe agency informed that “Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is also learnt to have shared its findings with ED in the case of RHFL.”

“Dramatic increase in corporate loans by RHFL, from Rs 3,742.60 crore in Financial Year 2017-18 to Rs 8,670.80 crore in Financial Year 2018-19 is also under ED lens. Issues of irregular and expedited approvals, process deviations many other illegalities have been found,” the probe agency said.

Amidst raids and fraud accusations, Reliance says “no impact” on business or stakeholders

Meanwhile, the Reliance Anil Ambani Group is reported to have said that the ongoing raids and investigation will have no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders” of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure.

“No Impact on Reliance Power, its business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders,” Reliance Power asserted in its statement.

“No Impact on Reliance Infrastructure, its business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders,” Reliance Infrastructure said in its statement.

“The media reports appear to pertain to allegations concerning transactions of Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM) or Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) which are over 10 years old,” the statements, with language largely similar, read.

Reliance Power is a separate and independent listed entity with no business or financial linkage to RCOM or RHFL, it further noted.

RCOM is undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 since over 6 years. RHFL has been fully resolved pursuant to the judgment of the Supreme Court of India.

“Similar allegations as those set out in the media reports are sub-judice and pending before the Hon’ble Securities Appellate Tribunal, as per publicly available information,” the statements read.

“Further, Mr. Anil D. Ambani is not on the Board of Reliance Power. Accordingly, any action taken against RCOM or RHFL has no bearing or impact on the governance, management, or operations of Reliance Power continue to focus its business plans and remains committed to creating value for all stakeholders,” the Reliance Power statement concluded.

Impact of ED raids on Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure

Following the ED raids at premises linked to Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAGA) companies, the shares of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure slumped by 5 per cent each in intraday trade on 24th July 2025.

As per reports, the shares of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure were locked in a 5 per cent lower circuit at ₹360.05 and ₹59.70, respectively, on the Bombay Stock Exchange.