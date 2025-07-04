In the case of sexual exploitation of Hindu girls by Mohsin Khan in Indore, victims have made new revelations about the coach who was arrested in Indore on charges of rape and sexual harassment. The victims told how Mohsin Khan used to call Muslim girls his sisters and he had deliberately targeted Hindu girls.

The Hindu girls were so enamored with him that in general conversations, they would even say that ‘for sir I am ready to be locked in a suitcase.’

This revelation has been made by a victim herself who was trapped in Mohsin Khan’s trap in a conversation with Organiser’s journalist Subhi Vishwakarma. In Subhi’s ground report, the girl can be clearly heard saying all these things.

MP Grooming Jihad



"Sir ke lie mai suitcase me pack ho jaungi.." told woman trapped by a Muslim teacher.



I visited Indore last month to investigate a highly controversial case involving Mohsin Khan, a shooting academy operator who trapped over 30 Hindu girls and has over 100s of… pic.twitter.com/GNAJqfZPdE — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) July 4, 2025

Hindu girls were Mohsin’s target

According to the ground report of Organiser, the victim said that Mohsin used to make lewd comments about Hindu girls and also used to have video calls with the girls on ‘Omegle App’ while being naked.

As per the victim, Mohsin used to say that all Muslim girls are his sisters, but Hindu girls are his target. He also used to ask Hindu boys to ‘use and throw’ the girls.

Mohsin used to stop Hindu girls from wearing Kalawa or applying Tilak. Mohsin Khan used to feed meat to those girls who did not eat it. This included Jain and Rajput girls.

‘I can eat beef, I can get it packed in my suitcase’

Mohsin used to give pills to girls in the name of helping them gain power and pills to boys in the name of stamina. The victim told that a girl started praying at 4 in the morning under the influence of Mohsin. That girl started saying ‘Assalam Aleikum’ or ‘Allah Hafiz’.

Another girl studying in the coaching even jokingly said that she could ‘eat beef for Mohsin or even let him pack her in a suitcase.’

Married women used to go to Mohsin’s flat by telling lies

Mohsin used to call several Hindu girls to his flat. His friends also used to bring married Hindu women to the flat. Many girls used to stay at his flat on the pretext of going to coaching or college.

Mohsin especially targeted minors aged 12 to 15 years. This also included a Dalit receptionist. The victim said that Mohsin even talked to a 12-year-old girl about her breasts.

The victim further said that Mohsin used to openly talk about his naked video calls in front of them.

Diatribe against Hindu leaders like PM Modi and UP CM Yogi

The victim further said that Mohsin would tell the girls to recite Kalma once and told them it is very holy. Mohsin also used to speak ill of leaders like PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Mohsin would also stop the girls from going to the temple and would say, “You offer water to God, it is better to give that water to the poor.”

Mohsin used to compare himself to Virat Kohli. Mohsin used to make fun of things related to Hindu religion. Some students had told Mohsin that instead of offering chaadar, one should help the poor, but after that, Mohsin used to get angry.

The victim said that slips of paper were found in water bottles in Mohsin’s flat. Something was written on these slips.

Mohsin also opposed Israel. He would tell the girls not to eat certain chips or snacks because they were associated with Israel.

The Additional Commissioner of Police said that Mohsin has been charged under rape, POCSO Act, SC/ST Act and Madhya Pradesh’s anti-conversion law. The police are giving priority to the case and are committed to providing justice to the victims.

Officials say they are conducting awareness campaigns to prevent repeat of such cases..

What was the entire matter

Mohsin Khan, the coach of Dream Olympic Shooting Academy in Indore, used to trap Hindu girls, rape them and convert them by blackmailing them. Objectionable videos of 30 women were found on Mohsin Khan’s phone.

Mohsin had confessed to deliberately targeting Hindu girls in a video. Police have so far registered 8 FIRs in this case. These include charges of rape, POCSO Act and fraud.

You can read the original report here.