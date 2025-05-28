The investigation into the rape allegations against shooting coach Mohsin Khan who runs a shooting academy in Indore, Madhya Pradesh has revealed that he sexually exploited around 25-20 young girls from different districts. So far, five FIRs have been filed against Mohsin Khan who is currently on a 7-day police remand. A 6-member SIT has been formed by the police to investigate the allegations against him.

Khan was arrested by police on 21st May, a day after an FIR was filed against him by a girl alleging that she was raped by him. As per Dainik Bhaskar, on 22nd May, two more victims filed complaints against Mohsin. One of the victims, a lawyer by profession, accused him of rape. The other victim, who was employed by Mohsin at his academy, also accused him of sexual assault. This was followed by a complaint filed by a man named Dhruv Mahajan who alleged that Mohsin misappropriated money (₹2, 80000) which he took from him on the pretext of buying him a shooting rifle.

Victim said she was gangraped by Mohsin and others when she was a minor

On 26th May, a woman who used to work Mohsin’s house filed a case of gangrape against him along with Irfan Khan and Faizan Khan, who are siblings. She said that she was a minor at the time of the incident. The victim used to work as a house help at Mohsin’s house. She alleged Mohsin made sexual advances for the first time in February 2020 when she was 17-years-old. He used to tell the victim to dress well and even brought her new clothes. He used to make the victim change clothes in front of him and sometimes even changes her clothes by himself. She further alleged that Mohsin had unnatural sexual intercourse with her.

The victim told the police that Mohsin’s friends Irfan and Faizan also sexually abused her. She said that during, Covid-19 lockdown period, Mohsin, Irfan and Faizan called her to cook for then. When she arrived they locked her inside a room and kept her there for 15 days. During this period, all three of them gangraped her.

Mohsin removed my Kalawa, forced me to convert to Islam and eat meat: Victim

One of the victims, who enrolled at Mohsin’s shooting academy alleged that Mohsin raped her on multiple occasions between July 2022 and December 2023. She alleged that Mohsin removed the Kalawa tied on her wrist and forced her to convert to Islam. He asked her to start eating meat in order to become a Muslim. The victim alleged that Mohsin kept blackmailing her even after she left the academy and got married. He allegedly forced her to meet him and threatened to leak her obsecene picture and videos if she did not comply. The victim alleged that he raped her many times even after marriage.

Mohsin peeped into women’s bathrooms, asked them to keep the bathroom door unlocked

One of the victims, who used to work at Mohsin’s shooting academy alleged that he used to forbid the girls from chanting Jai Shri Ram. She said that he removed Kalawa from their shooting rifles and also asked them not to wear a Tilak. The victim claimed that Mohsin used to peep into women’s bathrooms and asked them to leave the bathroom door unlocked while taking bath. The victim further alleged that he used to force the girls at his shooting academy to eat beef.

The police have been recording the statements of the victims who have come out so far. Hundreds of obscene videos of several women were found on Mohsin’s mobile phone by the police during investigation. The police arrested Mohsin under the POCSO Act and other sections of BNS, and presented him in the court on Wednesday (21 May 2025), from where he was sent to jail.