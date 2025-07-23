Wednesday, July 23, 2025
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Rs 30 pav bhaji payment helps police to solve 2 crore gold heist...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Rs 30 pav bhaji payment helps police to solve 2 crore gold heist case from jewellery shop in Kalaburgi

The accused reportedly developed the plan 25 days prior to the crime, which was carried out on 11th July at 12:15 pm. Farooq was nabbed from Mumbai and the other two were taken into custody from West Bengal. The incident transpired in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Vartha Bharati
Image via Vartha Bharati

The police have arrested three members of an inter-state gang and retrieved 2.865 kg of gold valued at ₹2.10 crore and ₹4.80 lakh in cash after a robbery took place in a goldsmith’s store in the crowded Saraf Bazaar area on 11th July. Sohail Shaikh alias Badshah (30), Ayodhya Prasad Chouhan (48) and mastermind Farooq Ahmad Malik (40) have been captured while the hunt is on for Arbaz and Sajid.

The accused reportedly developed the plan 25 days prior to the crime, which was carried out on 11th July at 12:15 pm. Farooq was nabbed from Mumbai and the other two were taken into custody from West Bengal. The incident transpired in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi.

Notably, the daytime robbery case was resolved when the culprit was apprehended with the assistance of a Pav Bhaji that Farooq had paid via a digital wallet. Four burglars armed with guns and knives as well as wearing masks stormed into Marthula (Sibghatullah per other reports) Malik’s gold jewellery store. After tying a rope around his hands and feet, they opened the locker and stole money and three kilogrammes of gold ornaments.

The owner of the store, however, told the authorities that just 805 g of gold had disappeared to conceal the undisclosed gold he had in his store. Five squads of police were assembled to apprehend them. Over the past ten days, they went to various districts in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. According to an officer, the police first began tracking the accused using CCTV footage gathered from the area, reported The Indian Express.

He informed, “Before the robbery, the accused came to the spot and had a last-minute discussion. Farooq was also present. After they left for the shop, Farooq bought a pav bhaji paying Rs 30 through Phone Pe. He was monitoring the robbery. The others returned after the robbery and fled the spot along with Farooq. We checked the payment made and got the contact number. We found that the number belonged to Farooq. It was a major lead.”

The cops stated that the perpetrators melted the gold ornaments, sold some of the precious metal and returned home. They had also discarded their cellphones before moving to their native places, however, police teams were already waiting for them. The official added, “We are looking for two more accused, named Arbaz and Sajid, in the case.”

According to the investigation, the culprits scared their victims during the heist using a lighter shaped like a gun. They then took a bus to Mumbai and split up. The police conveyed they were also looking into Marthula Malik after he later acknowledged that three kilogrammes of gold had been taken from his shop.

After a financial setback, Farooq, also a jeweller, teamed up with Prasad to plan a theft and invited him to participate. Furthermore, the latter recruited his accomplice, Sohail who is a tailor, in the crime and the two joined Farooq in the heist by travelling from Mumbai to Kalaburagi.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Tamil Nadu: DMK govt renames Waddells Road after Archbishop Erza Sargunam, who called Hinduism ‘artificial’ and urged violence against Hindus

OpIndia Staff -

Goa CM Pramod Sawant proposes anti-conversion law in the state, multiple states have introduced the legislation till now to tackle the problem of forced...

OpIndia Staff -

Poetic justice? ‘Student protestors’ in Bangladesh now demand resignation of Muhammad Yunus’ adviser, who masterminded the ouster of Sheikh Hasina

OpIndia Staff -

Terror attack in Niger kills 2 Indian nationals: Here is what’s happening in the West African nation

OpIndia Staff -

Income Tax Appellate Tribunal rejects Congress party’s plea seeking tax exemption on Rs 199 crore income: Here’s what the tribunal said

Shraddha Pandey -

Over 37 lakh cases of dog bites in a year, but Govt action limited to ‘rules’, no emphasis on accountability, safety of children and...

Anurag -

An Indian defence start-up, founded by two engineering students, delivers drones to the Indian Army: Read how India’s defence sector is moving towards self-reliance

OpIndia Staff -

Chilling revenge in Lucknow: Man kills mother’s assaulter after 10-year pursuit, celebratory social media posts crack case

OpIndia Staff -

1.29 lakh bigha land occupied by Bangladeshi infiltrators and doubtful citizens freed in 4 years, informs Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

OpIndia Staff -

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar calls it quits: Read how he kept questioning the judiciary, seeking accountability and objecting to their overreach

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com