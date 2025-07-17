An alarming incident has been reported from Kota of Rajasthan where a minor girl, who was preparing for NEET, fell victim to the nefarious plan of a young Muslim man. He befriended her while concealing his true name and religion and attempted to lure her out of Kota. The accused identified as 25-year-old Razak, masqueraded as Adi. He is originally from Uttar Pradesh.

He has been arrested and the matter is being viewed as an incident of “love jihad.” The offender formed a friendship with the student on social media and attempted to lure her out of Kota through deception. While en route, she grew suspicious and successfully saved herself.

The girl then proceeded immediately to the police station. The cops detained him and brought him to Kota, after obtaining information. She was presented before the Child Welfare Committee. The members counselled her and then handed her over to her family. Child Welfare Committee Chairman Rajendra Singh Rathore stated that the underage girl believed the lies of the perpetrator who introduced himself as Adi on Instagram and tricked her.

Rathore added that the culprit travelled to Kota to meet her and then persuaded her to leave with him. According to him, the former broke her SIM card to ensure that no one could track them down. Nevertheless, she became wary of him when he was speaking to someone at his home. She noticed that the language he used sounded different and suspected he was a Muslim.

The girl managed to take the mobile phone from him and shared all the details with her elder sister who instructed her to promptly visit the nearest police station. With assistance from the driver, she arrived at the police station and recounted the entire occurrence after which Adi’s reality was exposed.

He was nabbed and is currently being questioned at the Bilal Kundi police station. He even lied about his age and claimed to be 18 years old. Given the gravity of the case, the cops are conducting an extensive investigation and more significant revelations pertaining to the case are expected.