A disturbing incident of love jihad has recently come to light from the Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, a woman has filed a complaint of rape against a Muslim man named Altaf Multani. The victim is a 25-year-old married woman. In her complaint, she shared that Multani raped her after giving her a job.

According to the victim, she had been going through financial difficulties around a year ago and she was looking for a job to make ends meet. That’s when Altaf Multani offered her a job. She accepted his offer.

However, one day, Multani took her to his under-construction office and raped her there. The victim said that when she resisted Multani, he threatened to fire her from the job and kill her children. Thereafter, Multani raped the victim on multiple occasions using the same threats. He took her to different places in Ujjain, Indore and Ghosala on the pretext of work and raped her.

The victim said that she had filed a complaint regarding the same earlier, but the accused pressured her and got a settlement done. She said that Multani forced her to convert to Islam and marry him.

Station House Officer Shashi Upadhyay confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused for rape and love jihad. Provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 have been invoked. Police are looking for the accused, who is on the run.