Friday, July 11, 2025
HomeCrimeMadhya Pradesh: Altaf Multani raped a married woman after trapping her with a job...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Altaf Multani raped a married woman after trapping her with a job offer, forced her to convert to Islam and marry him

One day, Multani took her to his under-construction office and raped her there. The victim said that when she resisted Multani, he threatened to fire her from the job and kill her children.

OpIndia Staff
The love jihad victim was going through a difficult phase.
Accused Altaf Multani took advantage of the victim's situation. (Images via The Leaflet and Dainik Bhaskar)

A disturbing incident of love jihad has recently come to light from the Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, a woman has filed a complaint of rape against a Muslim man named Altaf Multani. The victim is a 25-year-old married woman. In her complaint, she shared that Multani raped her after giving her a job.

According to the victim, she had been going through financial difficulties around a year ago and she was looking for a job to make ends meet. That’s when Altaf Multani offered her a job. She accepted his offer.

However, one day, Multani took her to his under-construction office and raped her there. The victim said that when she resisted Multani, he threatened to fire her from the job and kill her children. Thereafter, Multani raped the victim on multiple occasions using the same threats. He took her to different places in Ujjain, Indore and Ghosala on the pretext of work and raped her.

The victim said that she had filed a complaint regarding the same earlier, but the accused pressured her and got a settlement done. She said that Multani forced her to convert to Islam and marry him.

Station House Officer Shashi Upadhyay confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused for rape and love jihad. Provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 have been invoked. Police are looking for the accused, who is on the run.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Kapil Sibal’s bizzare arguments to allow illegals in the country, claims individuals not obligated to prove citizenship, but the government has to prove they...

OpIndia Staff -

No Bhagwant Mann, Namibia, Argentina, Trinidad & Tobago are not imaginary countries, PM Modi’s visit was in line with India’s national interests

Rukma Rathore -

Economist, who warned that there would be no Hindus left in Bangladesh if their exodus continued, arrested by Yunus regime: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Ahmedabad Air India crash: While the probe details aren’t even out yet, Wall Street Journal steps in to protect Boeing and blame pilots for...

Shraddha Pandey -

Conversion racket chief Jamaluddin’s connection to mafia Mukhtar Ansari comes to light, bulldozers to continue on his illegal properties in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra government introduces bill to curb the spread of Left Wing extremism: All you need to know about the Maharashtra Public Security Bill 2024

Aditi -

West Bengal: Cops vandalise over 30 trucks in New Alipore for refusing to pay bribe, 4 sub-inspectors suspended after protests

OpIndia Staff -

Priya Nair becomes the first female MD & CEO of Hindustan Unilever, read about her journey to the top

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC stays release of ‘Udaipur Files’ based on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind with a history of defending Islamic terrorists calls...

OpIndia Staff -

Bhagwant Mann mocks PM Modi’s visit to countries with small populations, says he may visit “Magnesia,” “Galveaisa” or “Tarvesia” next and “10,000 people gather...

ANI -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com