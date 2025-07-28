Monday, July 28, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra: Fraud exposed in 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', more than 14000 men received money meant...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Fraud exposed in ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’, more than 14000 men received money meant for poor women for 10 months, over 26 lakh ineligible beneficiaries

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the fraudsters will face strict action and the government will recover the money from the 14,298 men who siphoned funds meant for needy women.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra: Fraud exposed in 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', more than 14000 men received money meant for poor women for 10 months
Hoarding of Ladki Bahin Yojana, image via IndiaTV

In Maharashtra, a fraud has been reported in the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, wherein over 14,000 people fraudulently received financial benefits originally intended for poor women in the state.

Reports say that 14, 298 men employed fraudulent means to receive direct cash benefit for 10 months caused a loss of Rs 21.44 crore to the state exchequer.

Taking to X on Saturday (26th July), Maharashtra’s Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare informed that data from the Information Technology Department showed that approximately 26.34 lakh beneficiaries who were ineligible have been receiving benefits under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

“Under the Chief Minister’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Department of Women and Child Development had sought information from all government departments to verify the eligibility of all applications. Accordingly, the Information and Technology Department reported that approximately 26.34 lakh beneficiaries, despite being ineligible, were availing benefits of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

“It has been found that some beneficiaries were availing benefits of multiple schemes, some families had more than two beneficiaries, and in some cases, men had applied for the scheme. Based on this information, starting from June 2025, the benefits for these 26.34 lakh applicants have been temporarily suspended. Additionally, approximately 2.25 crore eligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Scheme have been disbursed the honorarium for the month of June 2025,” she added.

“The information of the 26.34 lakh beneficiaries whose benefits have been temporarily suspended will be verified by the respective District Collectors, and the benefits for those found eligible will be resumed by the government,” the minister’s post reads.

The minister further stated that suitable decision in this matter will be taken after discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Notably, even as the scheme permits only two women per household to enroll, women who were the third member of their family to sign up for the Ladki Bahin scheme also received the monthly payout.  Over the course of the previous year, the department discovered almost 7.97 lakh of these bogus cases, costing Rs 1,196 crore.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the fraudsters will face strict action and the government will recover the money from the 14,298 men who siphoned funds meant for needy women.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

6-year-old girl dies of rabies after stray dog attack in Delhi, was mauled while going to relative’s house nearby

OpIndia Staff -

“One mission to watch Earth”: ISRO-NASA’s joint satellite Earth observation satellite NISAR set for July 30 launch from Sriharikota

ANI -

Machete attack on Indian man in Melbourne and 5 similar recent cases reveal rising hate crimes against Indians worldwide

Shriti Sagar -

Maulanas continue attacking Dimple Yadav for entering Delhi mosque without Burqa, Imam Association Chairman Sajid Rashidi claims she was naked because her back was...

OpIndia Staff -

In 14 years of Mamata’s rule, over 6600 companies left West Bengal, made their bases in states like UP and Delhi: How ‘Sonar Bangla’...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Baghpat: Relatives kill young Muslim girl in front of her parents for loving Hindu Dalit boy, family buries body saying she died of TB,...

OpIndia Staff -

From mobilisation of forces to delivering equipment, seamless logistics management was a deciding factor in success of Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

OpIndia Staff -

Israeli navy intercepts Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s vessel Handala before reaching Gaza, 21 people detained for breaching blockade

ANI -

Uttar Pradesh: Two Hindu men who filed complaint against Love Jihad stripped, thrashed and forced to drink urine by Shahabuddin, Anas and Zeeshan

OpIndia Staff -

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails 12 Maratha forts recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, says every stone has witnessed historical event

ANI -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com