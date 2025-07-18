Friday, July 18, 2025
Impressed businesses with lavish mansion, and then scammed them out of their money: How Mangaluru conman Rohan Saldanha duped multiple people of several crores

His home had secret sections and hidden compartments, designed to be nearly undetectable, meant for sudden disappearances. Officers said that closets concealed these hidden areas, which allowed him to remain undetected whenever he needed.

OpIndia Staff
Rohan Saldanha and his luxurious house
Image via NDTV

Rohan Saldanha, a 45-year-old ‘financier’, scammed several businessmen and industrialists in Mangaluru and duped them of 10s of Crores of money. His secrets were discovered by the Mangaluru Police after they conducted a raid at his luxurious home.

The process of his fraud was simple: First, he built trust by flaunting his wealth, then he proceeded with legal formalities, and finally vanished after collecting crores of rupees from his targets.

The police arrested him during the investigation, which left the officials shocked. Saldanha posed as a high-level financier and used his lavish bungalow in Jappinamogaru, Mangaluru, to lure investors into his trap. His targets were wealthy and ultra-rich entrepreneurs and individuals.

How did Rohan Saldanah set his bait

To kickstart his scam, Saldanha would invite clients to his luxurious home and office. After their visit and gaining their trust, he offered to arrange loans worth Rs 100 crore or more. To make the offer seem more authentic, he went a step further and introduced a fake lawyer, using the name of a well-known lawyer from the region. This led clients to believe in the legitimacy of the deal and even reached out to the lawyer for document verification and other legal formalities. He would then demand money from the clients for registration and stamp duty. This tactic alone brought him crores, and in some cases, he managed to extract up to Rs 10 crore from his ‘clients’. Once he received the money, he would disappear without a trace, leaving the victims devastated.

Police discovery

While searching his bungalow, the police uncovered more than just lavish interiors. His home had secret sections and hidden compartments, designed to be nearly undetectable, meant for sudden disappearances. Officers said that closets concealed these hidden areas, which allowed him to remain undetected whenever he needed. Investigators believe this setup helped him evade suspicious clients, unannounced visitors, and even law enforcement, allowing him to cut contact during critical moments.

In just a few months, the accused allegedly carried out fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 40–50 crore. However, the total fraud committed over the years is believed to be significantly higher. So far, the police have filed three cases, two in Mangaluru and one in Chitradurga. Authorities suspect many more victims may be staying silent out of fear or shame. Acting on a complaint from one of the victims, Mangaluru Police arrested Rohan Saldanha and have since widened the investigation to uncover the full extent of his activities. They are also probing possible collaborators and urging other victims to come forward.

