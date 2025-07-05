Like every year, this time too, Muharram and the Kanwar Yatra are set to coincide. While Hindus undertake the Kanwar Yatra to offer water to Lord Shiva, the Muslim community commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain during Muharram. Both are significant religious events in their own right, but when they occur simultaneously, reports of tension and violence often surface.

To prevent such incidents, police and local administrations across the country have begun organizing peace committee meetings, especially in areas with mixed Hindu-Muslim populations. However, one recurring question remains—regardless of whether violence occurs or not, why are Hindus often the ones blamed? What’s behind this pattern?

Where are peace committees holding meetings?

Peace committee meetings are being held in various parts of the country where Hindus and Muslims live together. They aim to maintain communal harmony during Muharram and the Kanwar Yatra. Some of the places where meetings have taken place include:

Delhi : Meetings were held in areas like Seelampur, Jahangirpuri, and Mandawali to discuss Kanwar Yatra routes, loudspeaker volume, and security.

: Meetings were held in areas like Seelampur, Jahangirpuri, and Mandawali to discuss Kanwar Yatra routes, loudspeaker volume, and security. Uttar Pradesh : District administrations in Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Moradabad, Sitapur, and Rae Bareli have held meetings with religious leaders from both communities.

: District administrations in Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Moradabad, Sitapur, and Rae Bareli have held meetings with religious leaders from both communities. West Bengal : Peace committees are active in Muslim-majority districts like Murshidabad, especially after the protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

: Peace committees are active in Muslim-majority districts like Murshidabad, especially after the protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. Bihar and Jharkhand: Similar meetings have been held in sensitive areas with participation from both communities.

These meetings typically include police, administrative officials, and community representatives, and focus on route sharing, timing, and preventing disputes. But many question whether these committees are truly neutral, or if they’re being used to corner Hindus.

The habit of blaming Hindus

In recent years, there have been several incidents where, despite violence being initiated by another group, Hindus were blamed. Some notable examples:

Jahangirpuri, Delhi (2022) : Stones were pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Many, including police officers, were injured. Investigations revealed the attackers were from the Muslim community. However, peace committee discussions and parts of the media framed Hindus as the provocateurs.

: Stones were pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Many, including police officers, were injured. Investigations revealed the attackers were from the Muslim community. However, peace committee discussions and parts of the media framed Hindus as the provocateurs. Khargone, Madhya Pradesh (2022) : A Ram Navami procession was attacked with stones. Shops and houses were burnt. Yet the administration and sections of the media blamed Hindus for allegedly raising provocative slogans.

: A Ram Navami procession was attacked with stones. Shops and houses were burnt. Yet the administration and sections of the media blamed Hindus for allegedly raising provocative slogans. Muzaffarnagar, UP (2016): A minor incident during the Kanwar Yatra escalated into violence. Later, police and local leaders pinned the blame on the Kanwariyas.

These incidents reveal a pattern: no matter who initiates violence, Hindus often end up being held responsible. In peace committee meetings too, it’s mostly Hindus who are advised to exercise “restraint,” lower loudspeaker volumes, or reduce crowd sizes in processions so as not to “provoke” the Muslim community. But are similar advisories ever given to the Muslim community? This remains a pertinent question.

Why are peace committees needed?

According to police, peace committees are essential because of past incidents of violence during Muharram and Kanwar Yatra. Some major examples include:

Ahmedabad Riots (1969) : Clashes during Muharram and other events resulted in nearly 1,000 deaths.

: Clashes during Muharram and other events resulted in nearly 1,000 deaths. Moradabad Riots (1980) : Violence during Eid led to hundreds of casualties.

: Violence during Eid led to hundreds of casualties. Muzaffarnagar Riots (2013): A small incident escalated into major communal violence, resulting in deaths and the displacement of thousands.

Police argue that peace committees help open channels of communication between communities, discussing matters like procession routes, timings, and security. However, many believe these committees are mere formalities, with the underlying goal of keeping Hindus “in check.”

Congress and the origin of peace committees

The roots of peace committees can be traced back to the Congress era. After the 1947 Partition, India saw a spate of communal violence in places like Noakhali (Bengal) and Bihar, leading to thousands of deaths. The Congress government then initiated the formation of peace committees (or Aman Committees) with the intent to rebuild trust between Hindus and Muslims, prevent religious tensions during festivals and to reduce the risk of violence.

However, critics argue that Congress used these committees to solidify its vote bank, particularly in Muslim-majority areas, portraying itself as a guarantor of Muslim safety, while repeatedly urging Hindus to “show restraint.”

Why only in Muslim-majority areas?

Peace committees are mostly formed in Muslim-majority regions like Seelampur and Jahangirpuri in Delhi or Murshidabad in West Bengal. The rationale is that these areas are more prone to communal tensions. But this raises key questions:

One-sided policy : Why aren’t similar committees formed in Hindu-majority areas? Or are they simply not needed there?

: Why aren’t similar committees formed in Hindu-majority areas? Or are they simply not needed there? Pressure on Hindus : During Hindu events like the Kanwar Yatra, Hindus are advised to lower loudspeaker volume, keep processions small, and avoid Muslim-dominated localities—to avoid causing “offense.” Why isn’t similar caution enforced during Muharram?

: During Hindu events like the Kanwar Yatra, Hindus are advised to lower loudspeaker volume, keep processions small, and avoid Muslim-dominated localities—to avoid causing “offense.” Why isn’t similar caution enforced during Muharram? Blame game: Even if violence begins on the other side, Hindus are often accused of incitement. Investigations often reveal that the Muslim community started the altercations.

This approach not only appears biased but also raises concerns about whether the administration is engaging in appeasement of the Muslim community.

Why are Hindus constantly advised?

During Hindu festivals such as the Kanwar Yatra, Ram Navami, or Hanuman Jayanti, Hindus are repeatedly advised to:

“Keep loudspeakers at low volume.”

“Avoid large crowds during processions.”

“Stay away from Muslim-majority areas.”

This is done to avoid provoking the Muslim community. However, such restrictions are rarely seen during Muslim events like Muharram. And when both festivals coincide, peace is sought from both sides—but in the event of violence, Hindus are still mostly blamed. This fuels a dangerous narrative: that violence from the Muslim side is somehow “understandable,” while Hindus must always exercise “restraint.”

Once again, peace committee meetings are being held ahead of Muharram and the Kanwar Yatra. Police and administration in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are on alert. Yet, as usual, the advisory burden seems to fall more heavily on Hindus. If violence erupts this year, will Hindus be blamed again?

Many now view peace committees as mere performances, because:

Hindus always blamed : Regardless of who starts the violence, Hindus are often held accountable.

: Regardless of who starts the violence, Hindus are often held accountable. Political agenda : Some political parties use these committees to secure their vote banks.

: Some political parties use these committees to secure their vote banks. One-sided advisories: Hindus are consistently urged to be cautious, while similar sternness is not shown toward the Muslim community.

All of this creates an atmosphere where Hindus feel afraid to celebrate their festivals freely, even in their own country.

Creating peace committees is not wrong. If they genuinely help maintain peace, they are a welcome initiative. But their functioning and intent need scrutiny. The habit of blaming Hindus repeatedly is not only unfair, it adds fuel to communal tensions.

If peace committees are truly impartial, then responsibilities must be shared equally between both communities. Violence should never be justified in any form. As Muharram and Kanwar Yatra approach this year, everyone hopes for peace, but for that, both the administration and peace committees must act with neutrality.