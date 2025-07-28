The Monsoon Session of Parliament is expected to heat up today as both Houses prepare for a detailed discussion on the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian military’s response under ‘Operation Sindoor’. A major highlight of today’s proceedings will be the debate over former US President Donald Trump’s claim that he helped mediate a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after the operation.

The Rajya Sabha will begin its discussion on Tuesday, 29th July. A 16-hour debate has been scheduled in both Houses. According to sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will address the issue, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to speak.

The BJP-led NDA will likely be represented by MPs from the seven delegations that had travelled to over 30 countries to present India’s stand on the terror attack and subsequent military action. But it’s still to be seen if Congress MP Shashi Tharoor can be permitted to address the gathering. Tharoor had appreciated the Modi government’s response to the issue while he was on a visit to the US, something that did not go down well with his party leadership.

Out of the total 16 hours allocated for discussion on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha, Congress has been allotted an approximate time of two hours, during which Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge will open the debate in the House.

While this, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has asked the Opposition not to resort to language that is in line with Pakistan’s narrative. He said, “We must maintain the dignity of our armed forces. I request the Opposition, especially the Congress, not to harm India’s interests.”

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju says, "…It was the wish of the people of India, that the PM decided to launch Operation Sindoor through the Indian Army. Today, the Lok Sabha will take up the…

Opposition raises questions, spreads doubts over Operation Sindoor

The debate occurs at a time when the Opposition, particularly Congress, has been questioning the success and motives of Operation Sindoor. There have been criticisms of the codename, the objectives of the operation, and even the success of the mission to see if anything worthwhile was achieved.

Kothur Manjunath, the MLA from Kolar City in Karnataka, asserted that the action has proven ineffective and failed to deliver justice to the family of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. “If terrorists can enter our country, kill our people, and escape unscathed, isn’t that a glaring security failure? What was our army doing at the border? Did they have any plan at all?” he asked.

"Operation Sindoor was a show-off; nothing was done."



Karnataka Congress MLA Kothur Manjunath questioned the effectiveness of Operation Sindoor and the government's claims.



Another Congress leader speaks against the Indian Army

Congress veteran Prithviraj Chavan accused the government of using the name ‘Sindoor’ for emotional or religious gain. Congress leader Udit Raj also levelled similar allegations and accused, “During discussions with intellectuals, it was pointed out that Sindoor is associated with a specific religion, and it would have been better if a different name was chosen.”

When asked about the name "Operation Sindoor" for the operation targeting terrorists



Congress leader Udit Raj says, "During discussions with intellectuals, it was pointed out that Sindoor is associated with a specific religion, and it would have been better if a different…

However, he tried to claw himself out of the hole he had dug by saying, “What matters is that Pakistan has been taught a lesson.”

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji also criticised the name, saying it seemed politically motivated. The name could be something neutral. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi stated, “Much better reply needs to be given; this is bare minimum. Our forces did what the government of India told them to do, but the question again arises. Was every single terrorist killed? Will there won’t be another Pahalgam?”

Controversial Congress MP Imran Masood went even further, suggesting that the results of the operation should be made public. He referred back to the Balakot air strike, saying, “The world mocked us. People said we only killed three crows.” His comments aimed to downplay India’s earlier efforts against cross-border terrorism and added fuel to the ongoing debate.

Centre rejects allegations of Foreign Pressure

Responding to a question in Parliament, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh denied that Operation Sindoor was carried out under pressure from foreign countries. He clarified that the operation was a direct response to the “barbaric” Pahalgam terror attack and was aimed at dismantling terrorist camps and neutralising those who were planning to cross into India.

He added that India’s response was “focused, measured, and non-escalatory.” When Pakistan tried to retaliate by targeting Indian civilian and military areas, the Indian armed forces responded strongly, inflicting heavy damage on the Pakistani military.

The Minister also informed the House that Pakistan later requested India to stop military action. On 10th May, 2025, the Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart to request a ceasefire, which India agreed to the same day.

Parliament session so far: High tension and political showdown

Protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar continued in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Day 5 of the Monsoon Session, with Opposition MPs demanding that the Election Commission of India halt the exercise. The first four days of the session were marked by repeated adjournments, as Opposition members chanted slogans and carried placards on the floor, disrupting House proceedings. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and MP, Sonia Gandhi, joins the Opposition's protest against Bihar SIR in the Parliament premises.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and MP, Sonia Gandhi, joins the Opposition's protest against Bihar SIR

Since the Monsoon Session began on 21st July, Parliament has seen multiple disruptions. The Opposition has been demanding discussions on several important issues, especially the Pahalgam terror attack and the Election Commission’s ongoing SIR (Systematic Investigation of Roll) exercise in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Opposition has also been vocal about President Trump’s remarks that he helped broker peace between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. They are demanding that PM Modi give a direct response to these claims on the floor of Parliament.