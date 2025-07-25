Friday, July 25, 2025
HomeNews ReportsCentre refutes claims that Operation Sindoor was announced under international pressure, reiterates it was...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Centre refutes claims that Operation Sindoor was announced under international pressure, reiterates it was in response to terror attack

Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman had asked "whether it is a fact that Operation Sindoor was announced under international pressure."

ANI

The Central government has refuted claims that Operation Sindoor was announced “under international pressure.”

In a reply to a question by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that Operation Sindoor was launched to respond to a barbaric cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam and It focused on dismantling terrorist infrastructure and neutralizing terrorists.

MP Suman had asked “whether it is a fact that Operation Sindoor was announced under international pressure.”

Replying to his question, MoS Vardhan said, “Operation Sindoor was launched to respond to a barbaric cross-border terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. It focused on dismantling terrorist infrastructure and neutralizing terrorists likely to be sent across to India.”

The government further said that India’s actions were “focused, measured, and non-escalatory.”

The Centre further clarified that Pakistan’s attack in response to Operation Sindoor were met with a “strong and decisive response from the Indian armed forces.”

“Pakistan, however, attempted targeting Indian civilian areas, in addition to some military facilities. These provocations and escalatory actions by Pakistan were met with a strong and decisive response from the Indian armed forces, inflicting significant damage on the Pakistani military,” the reply reads.

It further said, “Subsequently, on 10 May 2025, the Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan approached his Indian counterpart to request for cessation of firing and military activities, which was agreed to later that day.”

The Opposition INDIA bloc have been demanding to discuss the Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack in Parliament.

Since the commencement of Monsoon Session, both Houses of Parliament have faced major disruption with Houses being adjourned shortly after convention. The proceedings have been halted to due to opposition’s continuous demand to discuss the key national issues, Operation Sindoor, Pahalgam terror attack, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament started on July 21 and will continue till August 21.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Private hospitals and nursing homes treat patients like ATMs: Allahabad HC dismisses the plea of a doctor seeking quashing of medical negligence case against...

OpIndia Staff -

Over a lakh civilians displaced, F-16 jets deployed, missiles used, Buddhist monastries targeted: Tensions spike on Thailand-Cambodia border

OpIndia Staff -

2011 Soumya rape and murder case: Convict Govindachamy alias Charley Thomas breaks out of Kerala’s high-security Kannur central jail

OpIndia Staff -

From ‘India Out’ to ‘Modi In’: The changing dynamics of India-Maldives relations

Divyansh Tiwari -

Indian Air Force plans to acquire 40 to 60 fifth-generation fighter jets from foreign sources to strengthen its combat capabilities until indigenous AMCA is...

ANI -

2020 Bengaluru riots case: Ikramuddin, Atif and Mohammed plead guilty, sentenced to 7 years in jail by NIA court

OpIndia Staff -

Adani Enterprises and MetTube forge strategic alliance to boost India’s copper tube manufacturing

OpIndia Staff -

ED raids 35 premises linked to Anil Ambani’s RAAGA firms: Here’s what the probe agency found in its investigation

Shraddha Pandey -

Bangladesh: ‘Pro-democracy’ Yunus issues ordinance to stop govt employees from protesting against his regime, had earlier intimidated students in a similar manner

OpIndia Staff -

Duty-free access for around 99% Indian exports will unlock nearly $23 billion in opportunities for labour-intensive sectors, says minister Piyush Goyal after signing the...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com