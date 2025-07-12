Tension has erupted in the Kusumpti area of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, following a reported case of sexual assault by a migrant boutique owner. Mohammad Shahdab, who owns the “Sania Fashion Boutique” with his brother Bilal, allegedly molested a woman in her home. On 6th July, Shahdab allegedly entered the home of a Hindu woman employee at his boutique and attempted to sexually assault and attack her.

The woman further accused Shahdab of threatening to kill her and blackmailing her by telling her that he would post her photos and videos online if she reported him.

Witnesses say the woman, a Hindu, was employed in the boutique and would take clothes home to complete stitching. Individuals around her describe that Shahdab was attempting to emotionally blackmail her and trap her in a fake relationship. Locals have reported that it is a case of “Love Jihad“.

A viral video of the protest on social media showing the outraged citizens of Kusumpti Market calling for the arrest of the accused within 24 hours. Protesters also chanted slogans and added that such individuals should not be permitted to open shops in their area.

The woman reportedly visited the boutique two days after the incident to pick up some of her belongings. There, Bilal threatened her and asked her not to file a complaint with the police. On Friday,11th July, the woman finally went to the police station with members of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti and filed a formal complaint. The group threatened to hold a large-scale protest if the accused were not arrested immediately. They are also calling for the shutdown of the boutique and action against “migrant elements” involved in similar crimes.

BJP District President Shri Keshav Chauhan also raised the concern about the matter and shared a post on his social media account.

He says, “It is concerning that no action has been taken so far. The BJP demands the immediate arrest of the accused and strict action against him. Such incidents are increasing in Shimla, and some outsiders are trying to disturb the atmosphere. There is a need for strict action in such cases.”

